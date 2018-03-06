Alvarez vs Golovkin Rematch Still Happening Despite Canelo Testing Positive In Drug Test

Investigators found that the amounts of clenbuterol in Alvarez’s system are within range of what is expected from food contamination.

The highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is still happening in May, despite the recent reports that Alvarez had tested positive for clenbuterol on his drug tests. According to a report from ESPN, Alvarez was apparently found to have trace amounts of clenbuterol, a banned substance, in his system during two separate drug tests. The Voluntary Anti-Doping Associated randomly tested both fighters as part of their deal for the first fight.

Clenbuterol is primarily used as a decongestant and bronchodilator for people suffering from breathing disorders such as asthma. However, in conjunction with anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs, clenbuterol can aid in rapidly reducing body fat and building skeletal muscle mass. Alvarez’s promoters explained in a recent statement to the press that the trace amounts of the compound found on Alvarez was apparently due to “meat contamination” endemic to Mexico.

Alvarez’s camp further explained that several athletes in Mexico have also had trace amounts of the compound in their system over the last few years, mainly due to the meat being sold in the country. The Mexican fighter provided urine samples on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20. Both samples had tested positive for clenbuterol.

This Just In: Golden Boy Promotions announced Canelo Alvarez has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug, but his May 5 rematch with Gennady Golovkin is still on. pic.twitter.com/wI488Wautn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2018

As reported by BBC, Alvarez himself was apparently shocked by the news and mentioned that he is very much bothered by it as it has never happened to him before. The 27-year-old Mexican fighter even proclaimed that he is willing to submit himself to any further tests to clear his name and his reputation. Alvarez and his team have moved to the United States to continue his training.

I am an athlete who respects the sport and this surprises me and bothers me because it had never happened to me.

According to investigators, the amounts of clenbuterol in Alvarez’s system are within range of what is expected from food contamination. In light of the recent findings, the fight between Alvarez and Golovkin on May 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was allowed to proceed. The 35-year-old Kazakhstani professional boxer and unified middleweight world champion will be putting his WBC, WBA, and IBF titles on the line in the upcoming fight with Alvarez. The upcoming rematch is also meant to settle the score for the pair’s controversial draw last September.