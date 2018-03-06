Dakota Johnson Emerges With Male Friend After Skipping Birthday Of Boyfriend Chris Martin And Oscars 2018

Dakota Johnson skips not only Oscars 2018, but also the birthday of her boyfriend, Chris Martin.

Dakota Johnson may have put out her last Fifty Shades film this year, but she decided to skip the single most important event in Hollywood – Oscars 2018. But that is not the only thing she decided to forego. The 28-year-old actress also was not seen hanging out with her new boyfriend, Chris Martin, on his 41st birthday, which gave some fans things to talk about.

After skipping the birthday and Oscars 2018, Dakota emerged bright and early to do some yoga with a male friend in tow. With the rest of Hollywood taking an easy morning after a night of festivities and celebrations, the daughter of Melanie Griffith seemed more motivated than ever to get herself and her friend into a zen zone.

“She had her dark locks pulled back and tied up, with brown-rimmed dark sunglasses as she walked alongside and chat with a man who was holding a yoga mat. The two eventually traveled to an establishment where they bought juice drinks.”

Fifty Shades actress did make it to the Golden Globes this year, sporting a black dress to stand with the Time’s Up initiative. The last time that she made it to the Oscars was in 2017 when she and Jamie Dornan was invited to present for production design, according to Refinery29. That year, she made it onto the worst dressed list, according to Daily Mail, many saying that her long hairstyle clashed with the turtleneck dress.

It may be that she got into the spirit of skipping major events since Friday night, when she was seen with her half-sister, Stella Banderas, to grab something to eat on the night of her boyfriend’s birthday. She was not seen with Chris Martin that night.

“Dakota Johnson chats with her sister Stella Banderas as they head to dinner on Friday night (March 2) in West Hollywood, Calif,” reports Just Jared. “The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress kept things cool in a black coat, jeans, and black boots as she stepped out for a quick bite to eat on boyfriend Chris Martin’s 41st birthday.”

However, Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, did not forget to mark his birthday on her Instagram feed. She called him a “brother” and thanked him for giving her two children.

The last time that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were seen together was in Vancouver, Canada, where she was filming her latest movie project. They were “on a date to grab smoothies” at Heirloom Juice Co in late February. A source told Just Jared that the pair looked “very happy together and did not hold back on PDAs.”

Fifty Shades Freed, the last of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan collaboration currently has 12% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes.