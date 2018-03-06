NBA Rumors: LeBron James To Spurs Free Agency Rumors ‘Remain Present,’ According To ‘Metro US’

According to Matt Burke of Metro US, the San Antonio Spurs remain as one of the top destinations of LeBron James in the upcoming free agency.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will once again give thrill and excitement in the upcoming offseason. Having a player option in his contract, the 33-year-old small forward is expected to test the free agency market, searching for a team where he can win more NBA championship titles. Do the San Antonio Spurs have a shot on James?

The 2017-18 NBA season is far from over but LeBron James’ free agency decision continues to be one of the hottest topics in the league. Most NBA rumors suggested James will leave the Cavaliers for the second time and look for a team who has a higher chance of beating any powerhouse teams in the league, specifically the Golden State Warriors. One of the emerging top destinations of James is the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite struggling in their recent games, the rumors of “King James” joining Gregg Popovich’s squad in San Antonio “remain present,” according to Matt Burke of Metro US.

“We’re four months away from NBA free agency and the rumors of LeBron James potentially packing up his bags and moving to San Antonio to join the Spurs remain present. The Spurs – along with the Lakers and Rockets – are the “Big Three” when it comes to LeBron’s “Decision Part III” this summer.”

Ronald Cortes / Getty Images

Aside from playing under one of the best coaches in the league, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report believes the idea of teaming up with a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard becomes far more appealing to LeBron James. James and Leonard are the best two-way players in the league, and there is no doubt that they can mesh well in San Antonio.

However, the Spurs need to be very creative in order to sign James this summer. As Burke noted, the Spurs will be forced to get rid of players like Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay to have enough salary cap space to give James a max contract. Before signing a deal, James may also ask the Spurs to bring another superstar in San Antonio like DeMarcus Cousins or some of the members of the Banana Boat Crew who will also become a free agent this offseason.

There could be many reasons why LeBron James should consider bringing his talent to San Antonio in free agency. However, it would require the Spurs to make multiple roster moves to make it happen. Expect more rumors to circulate linking James to the Spurs as the 2018 NBA free agency approaches.