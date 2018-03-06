Bulls Rumors: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George Among ‘Dream Targets’ For Chicago, Reports ‘Hoops Habit’

Gil Alcaraz IV of 'Hoops Habit' tagged LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Paul George as targets for the Chicago Bulls in free agency.

The Chicago Bulls will have enough cap space to lure a superstar free agent this summer. The Bulls are nowhere near to being a title contender, but adding a big-name player to their promising young core will be a big step toward reaching elite status in the Eastern Conference again.

Gil Alcaraz IV of Hoops Habit gave a list of “dream targets” for the Bulls this season. Alcaraz admitted that the Bulls are not in a good position to attract superstar free agents, but he pointed out that anything can happen in the offseason, especially for teams who have the money to put on the table.

Alcaraz named Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James as the top target for Chicago, which is likely the case for any team with cap room. James is currently being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets. The Philadelphia 76ers have also entered the discussion, while a return to Cleveland is not out of the picture as well.

The Bulls might be one of the few teams that will have enough cap space to make room for a max deal for James. Alcaraz said that Chicago might make a pitch centered on how James can resurrect the struggling franchise. He added that James might view the chance to “walk in Jordan’s shoes” as the best way to end his career.

Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Chicago could use the same pitch if they decide to make a run at Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant. However, the Bulls are unlikely to succeed, knowing that both players want to continue winning a title, and the Bulls are still several years away from turning into a serious championship contender.

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Paul George was also tagged among the “dream targets” for the Bulls in free agency. George hinted that he is open to moving to the Los Angeles Lakers, which makes Alcaraz believe that the superstar forward “would at least listen” to a pitch from a rebuilding team like the Bulls.

Aside from the top free agents on the market this summer, Alcaraz also added Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker as an option for the Bulls. Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan completed the five-player list.

Alcaraz cited a possible Chicago homecoming pitch for Jabari Parker, who will be a restricted free agent this summer. For Jordan, he is expected to prioritize getting a max deal, which he might eventually get from the Dallas Mavericks, who are expected to go all in on him this summer.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report predicted that Parker will move to Chicago because the Bucks might find it hard to match a huge offer sheet for the 2014 second-overall pick. He also added that Jordan will likely head to Dallas in the offseason, reconnecting to the team that almost signed him to a deal in 2015 before he had a change of heart.