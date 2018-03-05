Fans Think Savannah Chrisley Will Make Great Mom After She Posts Photo Of Herself Holding A Baby

Savannah's Instagram followers gush over what a great mom the reality star will make.

Savannah Chrisley may not be ready to settle down and have a baby of her own yet but fans think that when the time is right, the 20-year-old will make a great mother.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Savannah and her NHL hockey playing boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles, enjoyed spending some time together in San Diego. While the couple was there, they enjoyed dinner together as well as a tour of the famed San Diego zoo. Both Nic and Savannah made Instagram posts expressing what an amazing time they had together.

But another new post from Chrisley has fans talking. In Savannah’s latest Instagram picture, she is all smiles as she holds a baby and feeds him his bottle.

“My heart has been stolen….sorry @nickerdiles #notmybaby,” the reality star wrote.

In the photo, she tagged boyfriend Nic Kerdiles sister, Mailys Lassalas, and his brother-in-law, Adrien Lassalas. After less than a day of being posted to her popular Instagram page, the photo has already received a ton of traffic including 52,000 likes as well as over 109 comments.

While many fans couldn’t help but wonder whose baby Savannah was holding, the overwhelming majority of fans could not get over how comfortable the Chrisley Knows Best star looked with a baby in tow.

“Hey u look great with a baby…just sayin.”

“You are a natural,” another fan chimed in.

Nic’s sister, Mailys, also commented on the picture, saying that her boy is the cutest before also mentioning the fact that he absolutely loves Savannah. Nic has yet to comment on the post of his girlfriend holding his baby nephew.

On her Instagram story last night, Savannah also shared a screenshot of the Anaheim Ducks game with the caption, “let’s go babe,” as she cheered for her boyfriend of only a few months.

Throughout their relationship, Savannah has taken to her Instagram account many times to gush over Nic. In a post on his birthday, Chrisley called Kerdiles the “kindest, funniest, loving, most selfless person.”

Another post shows the couple enjoying a Sunday Funday, walking Kerdiles’ dog. In the post, Chrisley swoons over how “attractive” the 24-year-old is before joking that she will stare at him until he does something really funny and makes her laugh uncontrollably.

It’s safe to say that the couple’s relationship is off to a fabulous start and maybe, just maybe, there could be wedding bells in the future.