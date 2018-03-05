‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe’s Affair Sparks Huge Fight Between Jennifer And Eric

Rafe's infidelity will cause problems for another Salem couple.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Hope Brady and Rafe Hernandez won’t be the only couple on the rocks in Salem this week. After a shocking wedding day announcement by Claire, everyone has found out that Rafe cheated on Hope with his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and it seems they’ll all have an opinion about the situation.

According to a report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Hope’s cousin and best friend, Jennifer Horton, will be outraged by Rafe’s infidelity to Hope. Days of our Lives viewers will see Jennifer, who recently began a romance with Sami’s twin brother, Eric Brady, speak out in anger about the situation and it seems that she will blame Sami for all of the heartache.

It looks like Jen is going to pin the majority of the blame for the ruined wedding on Sami, and Eric will be forced to stick up for his twin sister, which could spark a big argument between he and his new lady love. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Sami Brady is no angel. The character, who is currently no longer living in Salem, has caused more trouble than most and has been deemed one of the biggest messes to ever blow through town. However, this time around Eric will believe that Sami doesn’t deserve all of the blame, and he will remind Jennifer that it takes two to tango, meaning Rafe is just as much to blame as his sister is.

In the latest #DAYS, Eric and Jennifer have a tense run-in with Brady and Eve.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/2aWf7E2McQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 22, 2018

Days of our Lives watchers can expect Jennifer to be one of the people who comforts Hope after the wedding day drama. It looks like Hope will want nothing more to do with Rafe, and she’ll be ready to leave him at the alter and skip town, despite the fact that they’re already married. Just before Hope and Rafe were able to make their big marriage announcement, Claire interrupted them and dropped the huge cheating bombshell for all to hear. Now, Hope is faced with a big decision and some major heartbreak to deal with.

Days of our Lives airs weekeday afternoons on NBC.