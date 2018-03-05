Kim Kardashian Reportedly Just Got Revenge On Kanye West In A Shocking Way, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian both have newborn babies at home, but Travis Scott and Kanye West reportedly are failing to do their daddy duties the way in which Kylie's and Kim's mom Kris Jenner desires.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced rumors of marriage problems for years. But after just welcoming their third baby (a little girl via surrogate) into the family, this should be a happy time for Kim and Kanye. However, an insider told Hollywood Life that Kardashian is so mad at West that she chose a shocking method of getting revenge on her husband.

Kanye reportedly was set to head off to Japan with Kim. The 37-year-old mom of North, Saint, and newborn Chicago is in Japan with Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. But while the Kardashian sisters are shooting scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, West reportedly will be noticeably absent when the segments air.

Kim Kardashian Gets ‘Payback’ As Kanye West Gets Diaper Duty

Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim’s visit to Japan is being described as a girls’ trip, with the Kardashian sisters enjoying their time overseas. But sources told the media outlet that it initially wasn’t planned as a girls-only vacation. West was intending to join Kim and her sisters. However, his wife allegedly decided she did not want Kanye to enjoy the trip.

“When Kim was first planning her trip to Japan, she was saying Kanye was going to come,” said one of the insiders.

“[Kim Kardashian] changed her mind and uninvited him. She’s still annoyed that he took off for Europe right after Chicago [West] was born. This was her chance to get a little payback.”

Kardashian reportedly informed West that he needed to step up and take his turn when it came to staying home in Los Angeles with their three children. Kim allegedly was particularly annoyed because the baby is so young, and therefore in need of extra attention.

Kris Jenner Is Annoyed By Kanye West And Travis Scott

Kim Kardashian reportedly isn’t alone in being infuriated by Kanye’s alleged failure to focus on being a father at this time in his children’s lives. Kris Jenner also is annoyed at both West and Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott, revealed the insiders.

“Kanye (as well as Travis Scott’s) absence has been a serious headache for the Kardashian clan with new babies arriving.”

Although Jenner wants West and Scott to show up on time to film scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians with Kim and Kylie, Kris also wants the men to “behave like adults and take care of her daughters,” one source told Hollywood Life. But Travis and Scott have been away from home during this important time in their babies’ lives, according to the insider, who emphasized that the new fathers are “simply not around.”

Kim Kardashian’s mother reportedly is particularly baffled and frustrated by West’s absence. Kanye and Kim have a newborn baby in the house, and Kris just cannot comprehend why West has decided to devote so much of his time to being “on the road,” added the source.

Jenner and Kardashian reportedly agree that West’s responsibility is to stay at home and help out with the three children at this time. However, Kim Kardashian’s alleged decision to “uninvite” Kanye West on the trip to Japan reportedly has achieved her rumored goal of revenge.