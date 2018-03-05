Taraji P. Henson Sends Ryan Seacrest A Message During Oscars Red Carpet Interview, But It’s Not What You Think

The ‘Empire’ star was accused of shading the E! host, but she says viewers got it all wrong.

Ryan Seacrest’s Oscars red carpet coverage for E! News went off mostly without a hitch, but one star’s stop had viewers assuming she was throwing some serious shade his way. Amid allegations that Seacrest sexually harassed his former stylist Suzie Hardy for years, E!’s decision to keep him on the red carpet for the 2018 Academy Awards raised some eyebrows. Ryan has vehemently denied Hardy’s allegations, but most of the major stars stayed away from Seacrest’s mic.

The Daily Beast posted the list of stars who stopped by to talk to Ryan on the red carpet. The shortlist included Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, Allison Janney, Christopher Plummer, Donald Sutherland, Rita Moreno, Mary J. Blige, Whoopi Goldberg, and Tiffany Haddish. Ripa and Blige, particularly, have been supportive of Seacrest. But one star who seemingly used her red carpet time to shade the American Idol host was Taraji P. Henson. According to Vanity Fair, the Empire star was talking about pal Mary J. Blige’s double nomination for best original song and best supporting actress, but some people assumed she was referring to Seacrest when she looked him in the eye and said, “The universe has a way of taking care of the good people.”

Henson then touched Seacrest’s chin and added, “You know what I mean?”

Taraji did give Ryan a heartfelt hug at the end of her interview. You can see Taraji P. Henson’s interview with Ryan Seacrest below.

After her chat with Ryan Seacrest, Taraji P. Henson’s next stop was ABC’s red carpet where she spoke with emcee Wendi McLendon-Covey. When The Goldbergs star asked Taraji how she was doing, the actress replied, “I’m having a great time now that I’m in your company.”

Henson emphasized the word “your,” which some viewers thought made it seem as though she was happy to have moved on from Ryan’s red carpet. You can see that exchange below.

Many viewers posted reaction to Taraji’s red carpet pitstops, saying she threw shade at Seacrest. While viewers had a field day over Taraji P. Henson’s red carpet interviews, the actress told People her comments were “misconstrued” by viewers and the media. Of her touch to Ryan Seacrest’s chin, Taraji P. Henson said the following.

“I did it to keep his chin up. It’s an awkward position to be in. He’s been cleared but anyone can say anything.”

Twitter Thinks Taraji P. Henson Shaded Ryan Seacrest at #Oscars; She Says Comments Were 'Misconstrued' https://t.co/74x6BRqhXT — People (@people) March 5, 2018

Taraji P. Henson also said Ryan Seacrest has her full support.

Ryan Seacrest later addressed the situation on Twitter, captioning a photo of him and the actress by confirming he has “nothing but love” for his friend Taraji P. Henson.