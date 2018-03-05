Ryan Seacrest’s Accuser Suzie Hardy Gets Job Offer From Kathy Griffin

The TV host’s former stylist has accused him of sexual harassment, but comedian Kathy Griffin is ready to hire her.

Ryan Seacrest’s former stylist has received an interesting job offer. One week after celebrity stylist Suzie Hardy’s sexual harassment allegations against Ryan Seacrest were published in a blockbuster Variety article, comedian Kathy Griffin has offered her a job.

Hardy, who worked as a personal stylist for Ryan Seacrest from 2007 to 2013, has alleged that she was subject to years of unwanted sexual aggression by her boss when she was employed by him. Suzie, a single mom at the time, stayed under Seacrest’s employment because she needed the job. Hardy also claimed that when she finally reported Ryan’s alleged behavior to E! News’ human resources executives in 2013, she was terminated shortly after.

Seacrest has vehemently denied Hardy’s “reckless allegations.” The American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan host also claimed that Suzie Hardy offered to step back her claims if he paid her “millions of dollars,” which he refused to do.

Now, Kathy Griffin, who was blacklisted by Hollywood last spring after she posted a joke photo of herself holding a fake severed head that depicted Donald Trump, is offering support to Suzie Hardy.

“Hey Suzie Hardy,” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “I will do for you that which no one did for me after May 30. After you were brave enough to speak out I’m happy to offer you a job as my stylist to dress me this week for Jimmy Kimmel and Real Time & I’ll PAY you. What ya think?”

Kathy Griffin has been vocal about her treatment in Hollywood after the Trump photo fiasco. The two-time Emmy Award and Grammy winner was shunned even after she issued a public apology admitting she went too far with the joke. Kathy Griffin is now making a comeback with a comedy tour and TV appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Real Time With Bill Maher, and she is offering Suzie Hardy a job because no one did that for her.

Both Ryan Seacrest and Suzie Hardy have received backlash in the aftermath of her claims against him. Many have questioned why Ryan Seacrest wasn’t fired from E!’s Oscars red carpet coverage, while others question the timing of Hardy’s allegations, which come just ahead of ABC’s high-profile reboot of American Idol. Suzie Hardy has claimed she remained quiet for so long out of fear that her story wouldn’t be believed.

Suzie Hardy has not publicly responded to Kathy Griffin’s job offer. Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest worked E! News red carpet at the Oscars, where stars like Allison Janney, Taraji P. Henson, and Whoopi Goldberg all stopped by to talk to him.