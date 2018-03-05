Travis Scott Is Reportedly ‘Going Crazy’ Waiting To Make Love With Kylie Jenner, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

The doctor hasn't gave the go signal to the lovebirds.

It has been a month since new mommy Kylie Jenner gave birth to her adorable baby girl, who they named Stormi Webster. There were previous reports claiming that the lip kit mogul had a rough time with her baby daddy Travis Scott while she was pregnant. Fortunately, it looks like the couple is now on good terms since the baby came out. Interestingly, the lovebirds have reportedly not made it into the lovemaking scene since the reality star gave birth to their baby. What’s more is that the “Antidote” singer is “totally going crazy” waiting to make love with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star again.

A source recently told Hollywood Life that the doctor has not cleared Kylie Jenner to make love again since she gave birth. Travis Scott is reportedly excited to do it again with her just like before she got pregnant. The insider added that the rapper is going crazy counting the days. It is said that the make up mogul still has to wait at least two more weeks before she can have a private time with her baby daddy.

Recently, Kylie Jenner flaunted her sexy body again in just a month after giving birth. Apparently, this makes Scott a little too excited given the fact that the reality star is still sexy post-pregnancy.

“Poor Travis is going totally crazy because she still doesn’t have the all clear from her doctor to have sex for another two weeks. Travis is counting down the days, it’s turned into a little private joke between them.”

Our little rager !!!! A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:37am PST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have also shared baby Stormi’s first photos on Instagram. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was called out by fans for having long nails, especially that she is reportedly hands on to her baby girl. Fans are wondering how she changes the baby’s diapers if her nails are too long.

Scott also shared a photo of his baby for the first time on Instagram, which immediately earned almost two million likes in less than 24 hours. Kendall Jenner also gushes over her new niece on an Instagram story and wrote: “My niece is so damn cute.”

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, started dating in April 2017, less than a month after the reality star ended her two-year on and off relationship with rapper Tyga, 28.