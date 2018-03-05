Tiffany Haddish Hops Red Carpet Barrier To Meet Meryl Streep At The Oscars

When it comes to the red carpet at award shows, sometimes the unexpected happens. While walking the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars, Tiffany Haddish got the chance to make one of her own dreams come true. In the middle of an interview, it seems that the Girl’s Trip actress spotted Meryl Streep on the other side of the rope barriers. Not one to let a moment pass, Haddish decided that she had to get to Streep in order to meet her, which led to the actress actually climbing over the rope barrier that lined the red carpet.

In a moment that was caught on video and shared to social media, Tiffany Haddish can be seen lifting the skirts of her red carpet gown in order to hop over the barrier so that she could get Meryl Streep’s attention. The video then shows Haddish stopping in front of Streep before she hugs the actress. In fact, Tiffany Haddish not only hugged Meryl Streep, she even curtsied for her. As Streep moved on to continue her own walk down the red carpet, Haddish could be heard telling the other woman that she was “gonna be my momma” in a sequel to Girl’s Trip, if there is one.

While Meryl Streep continued her walk on the carpet, Tiffany Haddish waved at the departing star and then climbed back over the rope barrier so that she could return to the interview that was interrupted by her dash to get to the other actress. As Variety reported, there is no word on whether or not Streep would consider Haddish’s proposal, but it seems that at least the Girl’s Trip actress was happy with everything that happened since she was laughing and smiling as she returned to the other side of the barrier to continue her own interviews.

As Access Online reported, that was not the only “fabulous” moment for Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 Oscars. In fact, she apparently told the media outlet that she was “having the time of her life.”

During the Oscars broadcast, Tiffany Haddish also had the chance to present one of the awards alongside Maya Rudolph. From the stage, the actress addressed Meryl Streep once more telling her again that she really wants her to play her mom one day. Like Vanity Fair explained in a look at all the times that Haddish has shared her love for Streep, this was not the first time that the actress has made it clear she wants to work with the veteran star. However, this time Tiffany Haddish shared her love for Meryl Streep with not only the world but the actress herself.