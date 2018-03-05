Katie Holmes is allegedly not pleased with Jamie Foxx texting his ex-girlfriend.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx’s romantic endeavor was going very well until another woman entered their lives and reportedly created mayhem. After Foxx walked out of an ESPN interview, InTouch Weekly quoted a source saying that Katie-Jamie’s affair is reportedly on the rocks due to the involvement of another woman.

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, And Kristen Grannis

According to InTouch Weekly, the singer-actor is apparently jeopardizing his relationship with Katie Holmes, by texting his ex-girlfriend.

On February 17, the 50-year-old Foxx was spotted with Kristen Grannis, the mother of his daughter Annalise. Jamie even brought her a black designer purse, claims the witness.

A supposed insider revealed that after Jamie’s meet with Kristen, Katie reportedly started to suspect that Jamie and Kristen are more than just friendly exes.

“She recently found out about a string of texts Jamie sent to Kristin that included details of secret meetings — and him admitting he still loved her.”

The insider further alleged that it took Katie years to trust someone but Jamie’s response reportedly proved his lack of respect.

Jamie’s statement, “It’s Black History Month… No white girls till March 1,” also made headlines and the insider revealed that Kristen was spotted with Jamie at a basketball game with their friends.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise speak perform onstage at the Z100’s Jingle Ball 2017. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx’s Secret Affair

After ending her high-profile marriage with Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes chose to spend her time with her daughter Suri Cruise. The Batman Begins movie actress also chose to stay single for some time and dissed talking about all the rumored affairs.

Katie’s name was linked with her former boyfriend Joshua Jackson and co-star Matthew Perry, but nothing substantial came out in the light. However, her name was linked with Jamie Foxx, with whom her ex-husband shared screen space with in the action-thriller movie, Collateral.

Even after being spotted on multiple occasions together, Katie and Jamie chose to not divulge any information about their romantic lives. In December 2017, Katie joined Too Short, Tank, Anthony Anderson, Mike Epps to celebrate Foxx’s 50th birthday party.

However, most recently, when Foxx was asked about Katie, the Django Unchained star walked away from the interviewer.

As of now, both Holmes and Foxx have been a bit liberal in action when it comes to their romance.

At the same time, neither Katie Holmes nor Jamie Foxx has openly talked about their affair. Even their representatives have not commented on the recent claims.