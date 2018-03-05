‘Roseanne’ Revival’s First Trailer Is Finally Here As Premiere Is Quickly Approaching

The Roseanne revival trailer is finally here and the fans can’t wait for this show. The idea of seeing Roseanne Barr and David Goodman on television again is something the fans are really excited about and it is now just a few weeks away. E! shared that the first trailer is finally out and you do not want to miss this one.

This trailer was aired tonight during the 90th Academy Awards. It really does look like things haven’t changed much for this family and the fans will be seeing the Conner family that they know and love. One thing that everyone noticed for sure is that the family is back in the same iconic living room on the same couch that everyone knows and loves. The show just wouldn’t be the same without it.

If you watched the original, you will remember that they ended it all with Dan Conner dying. Now he is back alive and of course, they are going to have to talk about it. It will be interesting to see how they explain it all when the show returns. They did share that they are going to talk about politics on the show. This is something a lot of sitcoms have been starting to talk about lately.

This preview starts out showing old clips from Roseanne that the fans remember well. They tease that nothing has changed at all. Dan is seen wearing a mask to sleep in like he has sleep apnea as Roseanne yells at him to wake him up. She then teases that she thought he was dead, which of course, all of the viewers did as well. There is a big addition of grandchildren to the show, which is going to shake things up for sure. Roseanne’s grandson even tells her that he isn’t afraid of her, to which she replies “give it time.” This is one of the shows that viewers are the most excited about this year, so hopefully, it lives up to the hype.

Don’t miss the big return of Roseanne when it comes back to ABC in just a couple of weeks. It will be back on March 27, 2018, with the big revival.