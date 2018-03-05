‘Bordertown’ Is Leaving Netflix This Month

The last animated Fox film titled 'Bordertown' will be removed from Netflix this month.

If the animated series from Fox titled Bordertown is sitting in your watch list on Netflix or if you are currently trying to work your way through it, you will want to pick up the pace as the series is scheduled to be removed from the Netflix library on March 31, 2018. What’s On Netflix– a fan site dedicated to all Netflix related news – notes this removal date only applies to Netflix U.S.

While the animated Fox series only lasted a single season – which aired back in 2016 – Netflix picked up the series per a contract with Fox. The series acquired many positive reviews via Netflix subscribers. Most fans of Family Guy and American Dad really enjoyed the show, which makes sense considering they all shared a writer and Seth MacFarlane received credit as the executive producer.

As the name suggested, Bordertown followed the lives of two families who live in the United States and Mexican border. Given the low ratings and poor reviews, Fox decided not to renew the animated comedy for a second series.

While Bordertown itself was never a particularity popular show, it was the last Fox animated series to be pulled from the Netflix library. As Netflix subscribers know, the streaming giant has been working to replace removed content with Netflix Originals. Netflix has even been producing animated shows for adults such as Big Mouth. For those who haven’t seen Big Mouth, it is a series that follows a group of teenagers as they go through puberty.

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney channel all the indignities and confusion of adolescence into the Netflix series "Big Mouth." https://t.co/jurRZR9Lj2 — NPR (@NPR) March 1, 2018

Fortunately, those who want to watch Bordertown, but do not have time before the month of March comes to an end can consider a Hulu subscription as Fox has moved the majority of its library over to Hulu after removing it from Netflix. Bordertown is already available on Hulu as well as a number of other Fox animated series including Family Guy, American Dad!, The Cleveland Show, and Futurama, which have all recently been removed from the Netflix library.

Bordertown is Leaving Netflix in March 2018 https://t.co/9WBCE0cvmO pic.twitter.com/SuzAJKl3t3 — What's On Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 27, 2018

In addition to Bordertown, there are also a number of other shows being removed from Netflix on March 31, 2018 that subscribers need to find time to watch before it is too late.