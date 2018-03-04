‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood Are No-Shows For Filming, ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

The Teen Mom OG reunion was reportedly missing a few key cast members when the episode was recently filmed in New York City. Us Weekly reports that Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham were no-shows. Abraham’s absence was expected. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Farrah has claimed that she was banned from attending the filming of the reunion. The Teen Mom franchise veteran and adult film actress is currently suing MTV’s parent company, Viacom, for wrongful termination. As Us Weekly notes, during the current season of the show, Farrah and producers battled over her choice to work in the adult film industry. Her official claim is that they terminated her because she did not “conform to gender stereotype.”

Us Weekly goes on to report that Farrah Abraham’s mother attended the reunion but her father was absent. An alleged insider says that Abraham’s mom behaved in a shockingly “calm and rational” manner. As for Farrah herself, she recently posted a picture of herself looking happy in Los Angeles. It doesn’t look like she’s missing her co-stars. There are also reports that there is a new man in her life. She is allegedly dating stuntman Aden Stay.

According to E! Online, Abraham has revealed that Aden is a father and has been a stuntman for over 15 years. The two met in Beverly Hills and Farrah says that she knew almost immediately that he was the one for her.

Maci Bookout has replaced Farrah Abraham on the show.

As we mentioned earlier, Amber Portwood also wasn’t there in person at the Teen Mom OG reunion. But her absence was less controversial.

Portwood reportedly missed the taping because she was vomiting heavily. Amber is currently pregnant with her second child with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon. She did, however, record a segment via satellite, Us Weekly’s sources say.

So, who were the Teen Mom OG cast members at the reunion’s taping? Us Weekly reports that Catelyn Lowell was there despite her deep recent mental health challenges. In January, there were reports that she had sought treatment at a mental health facility after she complained of having suicidal thoughts.

“Catelynn was there and is doing so much better,” the alleged insider said. “Treatment benefitted her tremendously.”