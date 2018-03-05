Pregnant Kylie Jenner And Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate To Appear On ‘KUWTK’s’ Season Finale — Clip Inside!

Just a few weeks ago, Kylie Jenner took to social media to announce that she’d given birth, confirming the long-swirling rumors that her social media absence was due to a hidden pregnancy. The youngest Jenner sister also released a short video, which gave her fans a sneak peek into her journey into motherhood.

Given Kylie Jenner’s history of publicizing nearly every aspect of her life, some fans still felt slighted. Tonight, Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air footage of a pregnant Kylie Jenner during its season finale. This might help her fans make peace with her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret.

Long before Kylie confirmed her pregnancy, fans noticed that she’d hardly been on the show’s current season, which only fueled their conspiracy theories. Now, we know that Kylie did film a few scenes for the show, courtesy of a clip posted to E!’s Twitter account.

In the short clip, Kylie Jenner and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who was and still is pregnant, can be seen discussing their baby bumps. At one point, Khloe says that she and Kylie are three months apart in their pregnancies. Khloe also beams about the fact that she and Kylie are experiencing their first pregnancies together.

Kylie Jenner Shares First Close-Up Shot of Stormi https://t.co/5z1i0WWUw8 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2018

What’s more exciting than the pregnant sisters is the person that Kylie and Khloe are speaking to. According to Cosmo, the other pregnant woman in the shot is Kim Kardashian’s surrogate. Though Kim Kardashian never officially introduced the world to the woman she hired to carry her third child with Kanye West, details about her appearance still managed to leak, courtesy of TMZ. According to the gossip publication, Kim’s surrogate was an “African-American woman in her 20s.” While her face isn’t clear in this shot, it’s very likely that this is the woman that carried Kim’s child.

Kylie and Khloé show off their baby bumps in the #KUWTK season finale SUNDAY at 9|8c, only on E! pic.twitter.com/pEuKb4tdS1 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 2, 2018

This episode will mark the first time that Kylie and Khloe will be onscreen at the same time during their pregnancies, but not the first time altogether. Shortly after Kylie Jenner confirmed that she had given birth, Khloe and Kylie released a photoshoot which featured both of their baby bumps.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian Season 10 finale premieres tonight on E!.