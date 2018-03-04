Kelly Ripa’s Public Face Hides Her Private Woes About Ryan Seacrest, Suggests ‘Hollywood Life’

What you see on-air might not be all there is to it when it comes to Kelly Ripa's concerns about the reputation of 'Live' and Ryan Seacrest.

When Kelly Ripa openly supported Ryan Seacrest on their morning show Live, she said some very kind words about her co-host who is accused of sexual harassment. A new report suggests that Kelly’s brave face in front of the camera morphs into a worried one when she’s not on display. This new report claims Ripa is said to be “secretly seething” over the allegations made about Seacrest.

The allegations of sexual harassment now hovering over Seacrest has Kelly worried about the reputation of her show, according to Hollywood Life. Kelly is “livid” about the allegations when she is behind the scenes and while she believes Seacrest’s claim that they are not true, she’s furious that these allegations can “potentially f**k up” her show, reports Hollywood Life.

In an article from Page Six which suggests “Kelly and Ryan’s relationship may not be as sunny as it seems,” a source divulges to the gossip outlet that “Kelly doesn’t want to risk anything happening to Live.” As far as the friendship between the co-host, a source describes it to Page Six.

“They oversell their friendship… Her reputation is rolled up in this — this is her show. For Kelly, there’s not a Plan B. She has to make a decision and rally around him.”

Seacrest, who will be the red-carpet host at the Oscars for E! tonight, heard some extremely kind words from Kelly on Live recently when she stood by her co-host during this scandal. She spoke to Seacrest in front of the audience who was watching Live in the studio and from their living rooms at home.

“Speaking on behalf of all of us here, I know what an easy, professional, great person you are, and I feel very, very lucky to work with you each and every day.”

Still, another close source claims that Seacrest and Kelly are close, describing Seacrest as one of Kelly’s “closest friends,” reports Page Six. Seacrest has adamantly denied claims that he sexually harassed Suzie Hardy, who was his stylist while she worked at the E! network. His plans for Sunday night is to approach the big name stars on the Oscars’ red carpet.

E! apparently stands by Seacrest, which is evident when they didn’t replace him for the red-carpet gig Sunday night. But sources have reported to Page Six that some of the stars walking the red carpet “may steer clear of him.” It is for that reason that the network reportedly will line up only friendly interviews for Seacrest tonight ahead of the big event.