The final Infinity Stone might be connected to the first Marvel Cinematic Universe flick back in 2008.

One of the biggest mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly the location of the sixth and final Infinity Stone. After all, the first five have already made appearances in films like Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor: The Dark World, and Guardians of the Galaxy. But is it possible that the Soul Stone has been hidden in plain sight all along? New promo art for Avengers: Infinity War hints on the gem being connected to a key character who has been part of the MCU from the start.

There are several theories about the location of the Soul Stone, but the most popular one suggests that it might be somewhere in Wakanda. This would certainly make sense since the Avengers: Infinity War trailer shows that most of the action takes place in T’Challa’s kingdom. However, it appears that Black Panther is not the one key character connected to the final Infinity Stone.

Marvel fans recently got excited over some new Avengers: Infinity War promo art shared on Reddit. The six posters depict characters who are connected to their respective Infinity Stones, where Captain America represents the Space Stone while Dr. Strange has the Time Stone. Thor is featured with the Aether, Vision is shown in the Mind Stone poster and Star-Lord appears with the Orb. Interestingly, it is Iron Man who is somehow connected to the Soul Stone.

See the Infinity Stone Promo Art from r/marvelstudios.

The possibility of Tony Stark being in possession of the Soul Stone has also been hinted in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Iron Man appears to be the only character who interacts with Thanos in what looks like the orange-hued planet featured at the start of the teaser. In addition to that, most of the scenes showing Robert Downey Jr.’s character have a particular orange hue associated with the final Infinity Stone.

Loki might hand Thanos the Tesseract (Space Stone) in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ Marvel

So does this mean Tony Stark has been hiding the Soul Stone all this time? There are speculations that the billionaire actually had the Infinity Stone hidden somewhere in 2008’s Iron Man. Some even believe that Tony actually went back to his ruined mansion in Iron Man 3 to retrieve the Soul Stone, and the truth could be revealed in Avengers: Infinity War. However, it is important to remember that the details have not yet been confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Avengers: Infinity War is set for an early premiere on April 27.