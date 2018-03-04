Jennifer Lawrence Snags Oscars 2018 Gig Just In Time For Chance To Run Into Timothee Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence has a huge crush on Timothy Chamalet and Oscars 2018 could be the chance for them to meet.

Jennifer Lawrence may have made a few bad movies in the last two years, but she is ready for her big comeback. With her newest film Red Sparrow doing well in the box office, the 27-year-old actress is ready for her closeup at the Oscars 2018. In fact, this may get her the opportunity she has been longing for to run into her latest crush Timothee Chalamet.

The Oscar winner has not been seen in the last two Academy Awards shows because none of her works have been nominated. With Serena, Joy Passengers and mother! all getting poor reviews and doing not so well in sales, the highest earning actress was relegated to the second position with Emma Stone taking that coveted title.

However, that has not stopped Hunger Games star from pushing out even more movies. Her latest project, Red Sparrow, is out in the cinemas now, which means that she also got to come out to the public with her hilarious remarks on the film’s promotional tour.

One of the most memorable comments she made on tour is about an up-and-coming actor called Timothee Chalamet. He is currently nominated for Best Actor at Oscars 2018, which at age 22, is a remarkable achievement.

#RedSparrow is set to earn about $17 million in its opening weekend https://t.co/HUku3GDG5X pic.twitter.com/rQElQhaoHo — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence, also in awe of his achievement and skills, boldly declared that he is “so, so talented and hot,” according to E! Online, checking if he is over the age of 18 for her to be making comments like that.

She also went onto joke that she is “buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30.”

“I didn’t realize he was so young,” she added. “Tell him to wait!”

.@RealChalamet praises the new wave of talent winning at the #SpiritAwards: "I have a lot of faith in this industry" https://t.co/GwTlCqpVNq pic.twitter.com/ZnAYSO59gN — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 4, 2018

She will have a chance to say that to him this Sunday at Oscars 2018. She will be in attendance for sure this year as she and Jodie Foster will be announcing the winner for Best Actress, according to Variety. They were called in to replace Casey Affleck, one of the Oscar winners from last year, who has a sexual harassment scandal hanging over his head. While it is a shame that she was not chosen to announce for Timothee’s category, they certainly moving in the same crowd this coming weekend.

It is a good thing that Call Me By Your Name actor also feels similarly for the actress.

“As I’ve said before, she’s a total legend,” he told E! Online. “She’s an icon amongst young people where it’s tough to have a career at a young age, and she’s done that and then some.”

Turns out, this will not be the first time that he will be seeing her in person.

“I’ve gotten to meet her a couple times,” he said. “She’s awesome.”

Oscars 2018 will start on Sunday, March 4 at 5 PM PST or 8 PM EST.