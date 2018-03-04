Meghan Markle Will Be Baptized Ahead Of Royal Wedding To Prince Harry, Reports ‘The New York Post’

The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the ceremony that will officially make Markle an Anglican

Meghan Markle is making some big changes ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. According to the New York Post, Markle will be baptized into the Anglican Church. The ceremony will be presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will take place in March at Kensington Palace. It’s not compulsory for the former Suits actress to become an Anglican to marry the prince, but the Post reports that Markle wants to be baptized to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s status as the head of The Church Of England.

Meghan Markle’s parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, will reportedly attend the ceremony.

The actress has had a varied religious past. Prince Harry’s fiancee was raised as a Protestant. She went to a Catholic school and her first husband was Jewish.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to be married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. If Thomas Markle does come to Meghan’s christening, it could be the first time that he meets his future son-in-law. As Town and Country Magazine notes, during Prince Harry and Meghan’s first interview together as an engaged couple, she mentioned that her royal fiance had spoken to her dad a few times before but hadn’t gotten a chance to meet him just yet. Thomas Markle lives in Mexico.

The Meghan Markle relative who may not be at the ceremony or at the wedding is Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister.

#MeghanMarkle will be baptised & confirmed by @JustinWelby at Kensington Palace in an intimate, private service at the Palace chapel. Meghan's parents set to join her, could be Prince Harry's first meeting with Thomas Markle my @thesundaytimes exclusive pic.twitter.com/zFj0daSnDi — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) March 3, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Samantha’s ex-husband, Scott Rasmussen, has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to invite Samantha to the royal wedding. He claims that his ex-wife is hungry for fame and has been exaggerating her relationship with the actress who is about to become a royal.

Samantha has previously announced that she is writing a book about her and Meghan’s childhood. The working title of the book is The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. But Rasmussen says that Samantha is the pushy one who is jealous of Meghan because she wanted a career in the spotlight. Meghan’s half-sister has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair. Samantha has said that she raised Meghan for 12 years but an insider source told E! that they grew up separately.