Kelly Ripa Shares Gorgeous Throwback Photo With Mark Consuelos At Oscar Party Amid Ryan Seacrest Allegations

Fans cannot get over how stunning and in love the couple looks.

One thing’s for sure — Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, make an incredibly beautiful couple.

It’s really no secret that the married couple loves to gush about each other on their respective social media pages. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Ripa shared a photo of Mark Consuelos from 2002, stating that he was her man crush then and that he will be her man crush forever. In the comments of the adorable post, Ripa also told Consuelos that he is just getting “better” with age.

And Ripa was at it again recently as she honored the upcoming Oscars by sharing a photo of herself and Consuelos at the famed Vanity Fair party. In the photo, the couple is posing in front of the infamous Vanity Fair letters as Ripa wears a skintight black sequined dress while Consuelos is rocking a navy suit.

Kelly is wearing her hair wavy and off to one side of her shoulder as she holds a black clutch purse in her right hand. Mark holds Kelly tight as he puts his hand around her waist and appears to hold near her butt.

In all, the photo gained over 85,000 likes as well as 120 plus comments. While many fans gushed over how good looking the couple is, countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on how in love they appear to be.

“I love the way he holds u. Its like when a man holds the small of your back and leads u into a room, it just make u feel in love and proud.”

“Very classy couple! I can feel the love,” another fan commented.

Consuelos also chimed in on the photo, joking that “hand placement” is everything. When Ripa saw his comment, she joked back, pretending that he was referring to the placement of her ring and clutch.

On the flip side, Consuelos shared the same exact picture of himself and Kelly on his own Instagram page, calling the 47-year-old his “fave.” The couple’s daughter, Lola, also commented on the photo, joking with her father that he spelled “fav” wrong. In reply to her witty comment, Consuelos chimed in with an equally as witty remark, saying that if she commented again, he would post her grades.

The photos come amidst rumors that Kelly’s Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest, sexually assaulted his stylist. After remaining silent following the allegations, the Inquisitr reports that Kelly Ripa finally spoke out on the issue on the show Friday, defending Seacrest and telling him that she adores him.

Seacrest is scheduled to host E!‘s live red carpet.