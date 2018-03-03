Britney Spears Shares Video Of Herself Playing Tennis With Her Boyfriend, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears wears denim shorts and teal sports bra while playing tennis with Sam Ashari.

Britney Spears shared a new video with her Instagram followers on Saturday that showed her playing a game of tennis with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The pop star showcased her athletic ability with her man on the tennis court.

“Just a little game of tennis with my man!!!” Spears captioned the video. “Not professional, but it’s really fun!!!!!!!!!!”

Britney wore a cute pair of blue shorts with white print and a teal green sports bra over a black one. She had her blonde hair pulled into a long ponytail and played the game barefoot. Same wore a gray tank top and black shorts.

The video amassed over 348,000 views in just one hour. Watch the video below of Britney and Sam enjoying a game of tennis. Spears has a pretty good serve, but Asghari eventually hits the ball over the wall and they start again.

It’s a rare glimpse that Britney Spears is giving her fans when it comes to her romance with Sam Asghari. The two are reportedly very happy together, as seen in the collection of Instagram photos and messages she posts. She recently posted a sweet message to Sam about how he inspires her to be the person she can be and that she feels like the luckiest girl in the world.

On Friday night, Britney Spears posted a photo of herself in a body-hugging red dress before hitting the town. She didn’t reveal if she was going out with Sam.

Britney and Sam met in late 2016 on the set of the signer’s “Slumber Party” video. Asghari is a 23-year-old fitness model who emigrated with his family from Iran to the United States in 2007, according to Bustle. He reportedly tries to read and write in Farsi as much as possible. He’s known to add a hashtag to “Persian” in some of his Instagram posts.

Asghari also appeared in the Fifth Harmony video for the song, “Work From Home.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari love to hike, go out to dinner, and work out together. Spears is looking better than ever with her career in high gear. Nothing makes life sweeter than a great romance on top of all that.