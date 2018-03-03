Courteney Cox Admits That She, Lisa Kudrow, And Jennifer Aniston Have A Group Text As ‘Friends’ Fans Go Crazy

The former co-stars are actually just like us!

Friends may have ended over a decade ago, but that has not stopped Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston from keeping in touch with each other.

Over the past few years, fans have been dying for Friends to make a reunion movie in order to find out what’s going on in the lives of Monica, Joey, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe. But unfortunately, stars of the show have consistently shot down rumors, confessing that they don’t really want to do a reunion now. Most recently, The Independent reports that Matt LeBlanc shot down reunion rumors by saying that some things are better left to the imagination.

But that doesn’t stop the co-stars from interacting in real life. According to US Magazine, Kudrow and Cox were attending the Burn To Remember event to honor first responders when they were pulled aside for an interview. Not surprisingly, one of the questions that was asked of them was how and if they both keep in touch with their other famed female co-star, Jennifer Aniston.

“Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain, but to me it’s too much pressure. I’m not into the group text chain. I really don’t like it,” Cox confessed.

The 53-year-old then went on to say that having a text chain with her former costars can be confusing if one of them says something funny and then the other two members of the group don’t really understand the joke.

Kudrow also spoke out about the girlfriend’s text thread by saying “its a lot,” according to E! Online. But fan still love it, taking to Twitter to share their feelings on the text thread.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin shared a photo of herself, Kudrow, and Cox at the Burn to Remember Event in Los Angeles. Fans loved the blast from the past photo as the three nineties stars were all smiles for the picture. Loughlin’s one million plus Instagram followers couldn’t help but gush over the picture.

In all, the picture received an impressive 71,000 likes as well as over 580 comments in less than a day of being posted. But noticeably absent from the iconic photo was Jennifer Aniston, who recently split from her husband Justin Theroux.

The couple was married for less than three years before deciding to call it quits. E! Online reports that Aniston has been spending a lot of time with her girlfriends following the split, even reportedly planning a girls trip to Hawaii.

Maybe Cox and Kudrow will make the trip as well?