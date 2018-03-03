Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Shares Similar Rookie Stats To LeBron James & Magic Johnson At Young Age

While Ball has been criticized plenty, the early comparisons may show an interesting trend.

While Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball continues to navigate through his first NBA season, he’s been criticized by some people as unworthy of the No. 2 pick in the draft. However, the young Lakers player is already achieving a few stats in his rookie season that two other All-Stars have also put up. His current L.A. Lakers’ boss Magic Johnson and potential teammate next season, LeBron James, have both achieved similar statistics. Here are the latest details on Lonzo’s numbers and how they compare to the NBA greats.

In a recent ESPN video clip, the “NBA Countdown” crew discuss whether Lonzo Ball’s rookie season has been underwhelming, or perhaps, underrated. Paul Pierce argues that Lonzo Ball isn’t doing well because he’s not even in the discussion for top five rookies that could win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, but his colleague Jalen Rose disagrees. Rose said he’s performing well despite the pressure away from the court which has included his outspoken father LaVar Ball, an arrest involving his brother, and the fact he’s constantly being scrutinized by the media.

An interesting trio of players was also shown during ESPN‘s segment. A graphic displayed Lakers’ GM Magic Johnson, current Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, and rookie Lonzo Ball. Each of these players has averaged at least seven assists and seven rebounds per game through their “age 20 season.” For Magic, that occurred back in his 1979-80 season with the Lakers where he was averaging 7.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game. James averaged 7.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds a game during his 2004-05 campaign. Both went on to NBA superstar status.

IT is in on Lonzo's jump shot. pic.twitter.com/ImF6nHNGpz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2018

Lonzo Ball is currently averaging just over seven rebounds per game and exactly seven assists per contest to go with his 10.2 points average. He was recently praised by Lakers’ head coach Luke Walton as “the best player on the court tonight” after the Lakers’ win against the Miami Heat. Even Dwyane Wade sent some praise Lonzo’s Ball, which is a great endorsement from a probable Hall of Famer to a kid currently being billed as the next great star in the league.

The veteran said with regards to Lonzo Ball that a lot of people were expecting him to join the team as a rookie and be the next Kobe Bryant, but Lonzo isn’t like Kobe, he’s a different player.

“I have been a big fan of him. I watched him play in college. He has a great feel of the game, and he doesn’t play for statistics. He plays to win. He moves the ball, and his IQ of the game is incredible. He is athletic. Everyone talks about his shot, but he has been shooting that way his whole life. He can knock shots down.”

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball still has quite a way to go. While he’s not among those being considered or mentioned as a Rookie of the Year candidate, he is contributing to his team. Meanwhile, the No. 1 pick has been injured for the Philadelphia 76ers. While that hasn’t mattered thanks to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, L.A. is able to groom their rookie for future success while the Sixers may be deciding if Fultz is worth waiting for.

Ball’s playmaking abilities are something he was touted for, and he’s showing those at an early age. Luke Walton, Dwyane Wade, and others recognize it early. Regardless of the rookie awards, he could be emerging as the next big star in front of everyone’s eyes. Fans will get another chance to see the talents of Lonzo Ball on Saturday night when he and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs.