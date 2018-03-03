Fans Go Crazy Over Adorable New Photo Of Savannah Chrisley And New Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles

Savannah seems to be head over heels for her new man.

Things between Savannah Chrisley and her new NHL star boyfriend seem to be going very well as of late.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Chrisley appeared to be having a tough week. The reality TV star slammed her critics on Instagram for assuming that the 20-year-old has had plastic surgery or botox done after she posted a close-up selfie.

“Before the comments come flowing in..no I haven’t gotten a ton of work done! I’m not changing my face! This chick just loves her food right now,” Chrisley wrote.

But luckily for her, things appear to be going better after she was finally reunited with her boyfriend of just a few months, Nic Kerdiles. As fans of Chrisley Knows Best know, Chrisley currently lives in Nashville while Kerdiles plays hockey for the Anaheim Ducks, making their relationship long-distance.

But that hasn’t stopped the pair from spending a lot of time together. According to her Instagram page, Chrisley traveled to San Diego to see her beau before telling her fans that he surprised her with pizza and flowers and then later took her on a VIP tour of the famed San Diego Zoo. She ended the post with the hashtag “lucky girl.”

Fans clearly loved the photo as it received over 104,000 likes as well as 379 comments. The overwhelming majority of Chrisley’s one million plus followers couldn’t get over how cute and in love the new couple looked.

“Such a cute couple!! He sounds like a keeper.”

“You guys are the cutest couple ever,” another said.

Kerdiles also commented on the photo, thanking Savannah for coming out to visit him and for being such a “blessing” in his life. He ended his comment by telling Chrisley that she is “kinda cute.”

In turn, Kerdiles posted the same photo on his Instagram page to which Savannah replied that she’s “never been so happy” on the picture.

Yesterday Kerdiles also posted another photo of the couple’s time together, sharing a picture of himself, Savannah, and two other friends on a golf cart as they received a tour of the San Diego Zoo.

According to E! Online, Chrisley and Kerdiles made their relationship public back in January on Instagram. In a post on his birthday, Chrisley said it’s “crazy” how God works, after gushing that Nic is the “kindest, funniest, loving, most selfless” man.

Chrisley Knows Best airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on USA Network.