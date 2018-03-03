When Is Daylight Saving Time 2018 For Spring? If You Think The Clocks Change Soon, You’re Not Alone

While the search is on for "Daylight Savings Time 2018," the original terminology is "Daylight Saving Time" without the "s" on the end of "Saving."

People are hopping on Google to search for the date when the clocks change for Daylight Savings Time 2018 this spring. It is around this time of year when once again that question comes up — do we lose or gain an hour when the clocks change in the spring?

Some folks believe that the only good thing about Daylight Savings Time is that once a year we gain an extra hour, which many will use to catch up on their sleep. Then there is the other side to the DST program where we lose an hour with the time change. That dreaded hour lost is in the spring when the Daylight Saving Time program begins each year and that Sunday it is almost here.

That old adage helps folks remember which way the clock hands turn. “Spring ahead” for the start of Daylight Savings Time in March and “Fall back” for the last day of Daylight Savings Time in November. While the correct way to spell Daylight Savings Time is without the “s,” in “Savings,” it has gotten so popular with that “s” on the end of “Savings” that it is even printed on some calendars, according to Grammar Errors.

According to Date and Time, Daylight Saving Time is also called, “Spring Ahead, Daylight Savings Time, and Summertime.” The debate on the correct term for the event is nowhere near the debate that occurs twice a year when the clocks are due to change. That debate is about whether they should have a DST program or not. While the Daylight Saving Time program may have had a use at one time for Americans, which is also a debate of its own, many feel if it did, the program has outlived that use and should be abolished.

Alexey Wraith / Shutterstock

Some states around the nation are actively trying to stop this time change twice a year with many wanting to keep the Daylight Saving Time change for good. Still, others advocate for it going back to the standard time. According to the Huffington Post in an article from several months back, the New England States are among the states wanting to end this program. There are areas in Canada that are also attempting to abolish the DST program.

Daylight Saving Time starts the second Sunday in March for people in the U.S. and Canada. It ends on the first Sunday in November. In the U.K. DST program begins on the last Sunday in March and it is the last Sunday in October for the end of the program each year, according to The Sun.

Daylight Saving Time 2o18 start in the spring for the US and Canada:

The DST program starts Sunday, March 11, 2018, when at 2 a.m. clocks are turned forward 1 hour. It ends on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Daylight Saving Time 2o18 start in the spring for the UK:

The DST program starts across the pond on Sunday, March 25, 2018. The clocks spring ahead an hour at 1:00:00 a.m. DST ends on October 28, 2018.