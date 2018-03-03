‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Returns, Exposes Victoria’s Betrayal To Victor

Abby Newman is coming back in town and will be caught up in the middle of the war between Ashley and Victoria.

Victoria is stepping up her game in order to make Victor fire Ashley from the Newman Enterprises and send her back to Jabot. When she thought she could get her way, Abby returns just in time. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby will arrive in the middle of the chaos.

Abby Newman will be back in Genoa City by Thursday, Mar. 8., as Melissa Ordway returns to work from maternity leave. In The Young and the Restless, Abby has been in Paris, and most recently, she took care of Dina (Marla Adams) who has been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been conspiring with Jack (Peter Bergman) to set up Ashley (Eileen Davidson) as the one leaking information from the Newman Enterprises. Victoria gave Jack insider information, which he let slip in an interview with a business publication, according to Soaps.com.

On Monday, Mar. 5, Victoria will show Jack’s article to Victor (Eric Braeden) and argue that Ashley is no doubt the one behind the leakage. Victor taps J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) to investigate the issue and warns him not mention anything to Ashley.

Of course, Victoria tells J.T. the results she’s expecting from his investigation — prove that Ashley is guilty. J.T. sneaks in at Jabot and found the paper Ashley supposedly gave to Jack. Victoria shows this to Victor as the evidence he’s looking for and tells him that there’s no solution here but to fire Ashley.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley will accuse J.T. Ashley might tell Victor that he should be looking at his own daughter’s doing and her suspicious boyfriend. Victoria will become defensive. YR spoilers added that another family member would be involved in the fight, and that’s none other than Abby. She will come to her mother’s defense and later, Abby will have a fierce confrontation with her sister. Billy (Jason Thompson) will also provide Ashley his full support.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby will be the one to expose Victoria for betraying Victor, making an alliance with Jack and framing up Ashley.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.