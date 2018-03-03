Adam Levine Slams Blake Shelton As A ‘Manipulative B*****d’ Amid ‘The Voice’ Block Drama

Adam Levine didn't hold back when it came to calling out Blake Shelton.

Adam Levine is coming for Blake Shelton after the country star used The Voice’s brand new block feature on his fellow long-time coach during contestant Britton Buchanan’s recent blind audition. Adam made it very clear that he wasn’t so thrilled with his frenemy after he prevented him from getting Britton on his team, even calling him a “manipulative b*****d.”

Parade got an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at the judges’ interactions during the audition stages, which were filmed last year, including Adam’s less than impressed response to Blake using his one and only block to stop Britton from joining Team Adam.

After Shelton used his block on Levine, the Maroon 5 singer responded, “Poor guy. He literally went to the wrong team.”

Levine then continued to make it clear that he understandably wasn’t exactly Shelton’s biggest fan after the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer blocked him, adding, “What’s amazing to me is you are a manipulative b*****d.”

Shelton then responded, “course, I’m trying to get people on my team!”

But as The Voice viewers saw when the NBC series returned to screens for the first two episodes of Season 14 on February 26 and February 27, even though Shelton used his only block to try and get Britton on Team Blake, he actually chose to head over to fellow coach Alicia Keys’ team amid the frenemy’s latest on-air drama.

Levine also poked a little fun at his fellow coach by joking of Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend, “Thank God he’s a country boy or otherwise he wouldn’t get anybody on his team” before then shouting to him, “Blake, I still hate you.”

Shelton recently teased who he used his one and only block of the season on in a recent interview before Britton’s audition aired, joking that he used it to block a fellow The Voice coach who he “can’t stand.”

“I won’t give away who I used [my block] on, but I can’t stand him,” he joked to Entertainment Tonight last month ahead of the big Season 14 premiere.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

But it certainly wasn’t just Adam who Blake ruffled the feathers of during the latest round of Blind Auditions, which began airing last week.

The country star could also be seen getting into a bit of a tiff with new coach Kelly Clarkson in the outtake footage obtained by Parade after she tells him that she “sang her a** off” trying to get a contestant, to which Blake tells her that she doesn’t know enough about country artists to mentor country acts.

“Are you out of your mind!?” Clarkson hit back, as the two continued to argue on the set about the singer continually getting country artists to join his team.

The Voice’s Season 14 coaches have certainly made no secret of their rivalry this time around, even recently admitting that they were planning on all teaming up against Shelton to stop him winning once again.

“Blake has had his time in the sun but it’s time for someone else to shine. Let’s get Kelly a win,” Levine told People.

The Voice Season 14 airs on NBC on both Monday and Tuesday nights.