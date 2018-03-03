Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Eats In Potentially Dangerous Place For Unborn Baby In New ‘Counting On’ Teaser

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's home remodelling possibly put their unborn baby at risk.

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, will enjoy their first meal in their new home during next week’s episode of Counting On. However, their unfinished love nest probably wasn’t the safest place for a pregnant woman to be chowing down.

On Friday, TLC shared a preview for next week’s episode of Counting On on the show’s Facebook page. In one scene, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth eat their first meal among the bare bones of their first home. The young couple decided to completely gut a fixer upper and remodel it, so their house wasn’t suitable to live in during the first few months of their marriage. However, the lack of a dining room or kitchen didn’t stop them from having a romantic dinner in their starter home.

In the Counting On promo, the couple has set up a small table and is eating their meal in front of a backdrop of exposed wooden beams and construction equipment. No flooring has yet been put in place, and there is debris scattered everywhere.

“Ah, the smell of installation and studs,” Austin Forsyth says as he joins his wife at the candlelit table with a plate of food in his hands.

“This is the first dinner in our new home,” Joy-Anna Duggar remarks in a voice over.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Joy-Anna Duggar got pregnant during her honeymoon, so she was with child when the footage above was filmed. Unfortunately for the first-time mom, she potentially put her unborn baby at risk by spending time inside a house that was being remodeled.

According to BabyMed, home renovation projects pose a threat to pregnant women because they stir up a lot of toxic dust. When a pregnant woman inhales these tiny particles of a debris, they can enter the bloodstream and may “contaminate the womb.” One study published by the Environmental Health journal even found a possible link between housing renovations and congenital heart disease.

The CDC warns that the unborn babies of pregnant women remodeling older homes are particularly at risk due to the possibility that particles of lead-based paint may be floating around in the air. Exposure to lead can cause various physical birth defects, as well as behavior and learning problems.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have not revealed exactly how old their house is, but it clearly needed a lot of work. They began remodeling the house before their May 26, 2017, wedding date, and they were still working on it as of the beginning of this year.

As reported by Radar Online, Joy-Anna took to Instagram to give Duggar fans a tour of the house back in January. In her video tour, she revealed that she and Austin just had a few “little things” that they still needed to get done. However, after seeing a large number of tools and building materials piled up in a corner, some fans complained that the house didn’t look safe for a baby.

Hanging with the bros!❤️ A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Feb 1, 2018 at 8:59pm PST

Joy-Anna Duggar eventually deleted the home tour video, so now fans will have to tune in to future episodes of Counting On to see the results of all her potentially harmful exposure to toxic dust.