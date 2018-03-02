Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Inviting Over 2,000 Commoners To The Royal Wedding

But it isn't that easy to get an invite to Meghan and Harry's wedding at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting married in May and everyone’s invited. Well, not everyone. The Guardian is reporting that the couple is inviting 2,460 commoners to their nuptials at Windsor castle. According to the official statement from Kensington Palace, Meghan and Harry wanted to invite over 2,000 regular people to their wedding because they want the public to be included in their celebration.

However, they aren’t inviting just anyone. About half of the invites will be nominated by nine of the U.K.’s regional lord lieutenant offices. These lord lieutenants are tasked with being Queen Elizabeth II’s official representatives in each of the U.K.’s counties.

The other half of the “commoner” guests will be gleaned from charitable organizations to whom Prince Harry and Meghan have a close association and students from schools near to Windsor Castle. There will also be over 600 members of the Windsor Castle community and members of the St. George’s Chapel community. Over 500 individuals from royal households and the crown estate will are invited too.

“The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities,” the statement from Kensington Palace revealed.

But don’t think that you’ll be able to get a ticket to the royal wedding on eBay. Each of the tickets will have names on them so that people won’t be able to sell them for a profit.

These guests will get the enviable opportunity to see Meghan Markle arrive in her royal bridal gown in person. They’ll also see Prince Harry arrive, as well as the other wedding guests. The commoner invitees will also be close enough to see the departure of royal carriage after the wedding. They, however, will not be able to attend the ceremony inside St. George’s Chapel or the wedding reception.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will visit Birmingham on 8th March to learn more about the work of two projects which support young people from the local community. pic.twitter.com/tflPp8mIUi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2018

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to be married on May 19 at midday. According to BBC News, the will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. St. George’s Chapel holds 800 people, meaning that it is a smaller space than Westminster Abby, where Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in 2011. The reception will be hosted by Harry and Williams father, Prince Charles, and will be held at St. George’s Hall.