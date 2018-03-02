Duggar Blog ‘Keeping Up With Fundies’ Discusses Rumor That Jeremy Vuolo Wanted To Date Jana Duggar

The website discusses a long-standing rumor that Jeremy Vuolo had his eye on Jana Duggar before he went for Jinger Duggar Vuolo

The Duggar family typically doesn’t talk about romantic interests of their older children until they are made official through a “courtship,” so many rumors about romantic interests that may have occurred and then broken off before they got to that stage have flown around social media. There have been several rumors about the men that the girls have dated or married being interested in the eternally single Jana first, but getting the other daughter as a “consolation prize.”

Some have speculated that Jim Bob doesn’t want to relinquish his control over Jana Duggar because of everything she does for the family and the “free babysitting” services she offers to her mother.

There have been rumors that Derick Dillard was first interested in Jana, but then went for Jill when he learned she was off the market, there are now rumors swirling that Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar’s husband, had originally gone for Jana as well. A fan on the website Keeping Up with Fundies wrote in to ask about whether or not there was any truth to the rumor that Jeremy had been photographed with Jana before he even entered onto the television show Counting On. Although the fan didn’t post the pictures, they stated that they allegedly exist.

Fans have been overly interested in Jana Duggar’s dating life, especially since it is so bizarre in their circle for a woman of 28 to remain single. In the Quiverfull world, women should be married off young so that they can start to have “as many children as God gives them.” Many people also feel sorry for Jana because, even though she’s nearing 30, she still lives at home with her younger siblings and presumably shares a room with the younger Duggar daughters who are not married.

Jeremy Vuolo married Jinger Duggar Vuolo in 2016, and the pair quickly became known as the “rebel couple” because they didn’t announce that a baby was due immediately after their honeymoon. Jinger has also begun breaking out of the conservative dress code she grew up with by donning pants and sleeveless shirts. Keeping Up with Fundies stated that this kind of behavior would have been too “worldly” for Jana anyway.