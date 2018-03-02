NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry Trade Given Permission With Bears Interested, According To ‘ESPN’

Miami's wide receiver could be on the move, as his agent reportedly has permission to engage in trade talks, 'ESPN' noted.

The latest NFL trade rumors for the offseason indicate that a Jarvis Landry trade could be on the way, as reported by ESPN. The Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver is already being given the franchise tag, but now permission has been given for his agent to seek a trade. At least a few teams are already interested in making that trade happen for the Dolphins’ player too including an NFC team in rebuild mode. Here are the latest details on the Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry situation and the potential interest in him for the upcoming NFL season.

As ESPN indicated on Friday, sources have confirmed an NFL Network report to them which said Jarvis Landry’s agent was officially granted permission to seek a trade. Sources told ESPN‘s Josina Anderson that Landry’s agent and the Dolphins met this past Wednesday and said the meeting “went extremely well.” The latest report also goes on to say at least two NFL teams have expressed interest in the wide receiver since his agent has been given permission for the trade. One of those teams is already surfacing in recent reports and may be the team to watch as they can possibly make the move happen.

The Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry led all NFL receivers with 112 receptions last season. Michael Dwyer / AP Images

It’s been reported that one of the teams interested in adding Landry to their roster is the Chicago Bears. Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson reiterated that the trade would require a player or draft pick to happen. The Bears clearly have the ability to make that happen and have a need at the position. The Chicago Bears are holding the No. 8 spot in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft and then the No. 39 pick for the early part of the second round. The Bears do not own a third-round pick which is what Miami Herald had suggested Landry would be worth in a deal.

Landry’s salary would work out well for Chicago, who could fit him onto their roster with his $16.2 million for the next season. That’s the expected franchise tag quoted from ESPN, with Landry and his agent expected to sign that franchise tag offer next week.

The slot receiver has now made the NFL Pro Bowl for three-straight seasons and would go a long way in aiding the rebuilding Chicago Bears. The 25-year-old wide receiver led the NFL last season in total receptions with 112, while also racking up 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. That would certainly give Chicago’s young quarterback Mitch Trubisky someone to target in the upcoming season as Chicago looks to reclaim previous success.