Kate Middleton Pregnancy: Royal Baby Boy? The Subtle Signs That This May Be True, Says ‘Good Housekeeping’

The due date of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third baby is fast approaching and royal enthusiasts are on edge to discover whether the couple will welcome a new little prince or princess to add to their already-adorable family, which comprises of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Rumors have swirled that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are possibly expecting twins, yet Prince William himself shut this rumor down comically. The royal responded to a query about the possibility of two new children. Hello! shares William’s reply.

“Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins. Two is fine, I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three, I’m going to be permanently tired.”

However, there is now speculation that the beloved royal couple will be welcoming another baby boy, based on the consistent hue of choice that Kate Middleton seems to be donning regularly as of late.

Even in Kate’s most recent appearance, during which the beauty shared a panel with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, the women matched in their complementary blue hues. This was likely pre-planned, but seems to be a choice orchestrated by Middleton’s ongoing color selections over the past months. Blue has been the predominant trend in attire for the duchess, which leaves onlookers to wonder if Kate is attempting to tell us all something about the gender of the unborn royal.

Good Housekeeping makes note of this possible subtle hint by way of hue, stating, “the choice of hue has royal watchers wondering: Is the Duchess of Cambridge expecting a boy?”

The publication goes on to indicate that, despite Middleton having worn a variety of colors in her ensembles since Kensington Palace announced the pregnancy last fall, the duchess has opted for full blue attire on more than a “dozen occasions” which far exceeds the times Kate has opted for pink or more neutral hues.

It could also be the case that Middleton is simply aware as to how radiant she looks in blue, and opts for this color for that purpose alone. As GH reminds, Prince William and Duchess Kate did not determine the genders of their little prince and princess ahead of their births. It therefore may be unlikely that Kate and William even know the gender of their unborn royal.