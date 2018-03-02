Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Legs, But Fans Wonder, ‘Where Is Your Pants?’

J-Lo flaunts her toned legs, and fans spark speculation.

Jennifer Lopez put on a leggy display in her latest Instagram pics and left millions of her fans scratching their heads and wondering if J.Lo forgot to wear pants.

The age-defying “Booty” hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday night to share behind-the-scenes photos while filming her NBC show World of Dance. J.Lo sent temperatures rising in a thigh-skimming floaty pink dress, putting her toned and long legs on display.

While hundreds of her fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the 48-year-old songstress’ figure, there were quite a few of those who pointed out that Lopez is missing one key part of her outfit: her pants!

The photos were taken in her dressing room while shooting scenes for the dance competition show, according to the Daily Mail. The publication noted that the dress, which Jennifer Lopez complemented with black platform heels on her feet, was a pink shift dress by Gucci worth over $3,000.

The “On the Floor” singer dropped her fans’ jaws on the floor with the sizzling look, which she also complemented with perfect hair and makeup with her blonde hair gathered into a high ponytail.

At least three Instagram followers from Jennifer Lopez’s massive nearly 73 million fans on the social media platform were quick to point out that the songstress could use some pants.

Hiyeee…???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:48pm PST

“Nice top where is your pants?” a user named avistasaeedtod ridiculed the age-defying star.

“Think u forgot ur pants jho,” a user named wesenreskoI pointed out.

User anas_el_oualii echoed the sentiment by writing, “Forgot ur pants JLO.”

In another snap shared on Instagram, Jennifer Lopez is seen gazing seductively at the camera while sipping on her drink from a pink straw. Some users were convinced that J.Lo was trying to channel Barbie Girl vibes, while others noticed the eerie resemblance to Beyonce.

???? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:49pm PST

“Beyonce I thought you were Beyonce,” a user named jnichelle_ wrote, while sone151 pointed out, “Looks like Beyoncé.”

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez shared a series of other behind-the-scenes photos while shooting World of Dance, in which the songstress serves as a judge alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. NBC has yet to unveil when the dance competition show will return for its second season.