Jennifer Lawrence Could Have Found ‘Twilight’ Romance With Robert Pattinson

The 'Red Sparrow' star also opened up about her new thriller with Howard Stern.

Years before Jennifer Lawrence became a global superstar as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games trilogy, the A-list actress auditioned for a very different role – Bella Swan in the Twilight series. Does she regret missing out on the coveted role?

Lawrence appeared this past week on The Howard Stern Show and shared the story about her Twilight audition, admitting that she had no idea what it was.

“When you audition, when you’re a run-of-the-mill actor – we’re all auditioning for all sorts of things – you just get like five pages and they’re like act monkey!” said Lawrence.

Of course, producers decided to cast Kristen Stewart for the role along with Robert Pattinson who played Edward Cullen. So, if Lawrence had been cast, would she have found long-term love with Pattinson like Stewart did? Fans can only dream!

The Silver Linings Playbook star said that she was disappointed about not booking the gig, but she is still a fan of the films. She said very enthusiastically that when the first movie came out, her reaction was “Hot damn! Whoa!”

She went on to reveal that going through the process of auditions was difficult, but she was never jealous about missing out on an opportunity, except one.

Lawrence said she really wanted the lead role in Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland and was devastated when she lost out to Mia Wasikowska. But, she admits they cast the perfect person and she couldn’t have done a British accent.

The 27-year-old Oscar winner says that before she landed the role of a lifetime in the Hunger Games series, she had a strong indie film career and it was perfect because she got to act and not be famous. She added that it was fun to act and get checks without consequences.

Stern went on to ask her if she was afraid that Hunger Games would typecast her, and Lawrence said that it was a game-changer, but there was a fear to only be known for that character.

Lawrence’s next project is Red Sparrow, a psychological thriller where she plays Dominka Egorova, a Bolshoi ballerina-turned-spy who is trained to seduce and ensnare targets. The movie is based on the 2013 novel of the same name written by former CIA agent Jason Matthews and inspired by the real Russian program called Sparrow School.

After years of taking on emotionally dense roles and avoiding roles that relied on sexuality and nudity, Lawrence says she ended up talking to director Francis Lawrence and was ready for those kinds of scenes when the script for Red Sparrow was ready. But it wasn’t something she would have been interested in doing in her early 20s.

Jennifer Lawrence says she knew she was going to have to decide if she could do those scenes as written, and she did them and is still alive.

Red Sparrow premieres in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 2nd.