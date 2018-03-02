O.J. Simpson’s Controversial ‘If I Did It’ Interview To Air On Fox 12 Years After It Was Taped: See The Promo

Simpson’s ‘lost interview’ is described as his ‘hypothetical account’ of the night Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered.

O.J. Simpson’s shocking 2006 interview with book publisher Judith Regan will finally see the light of day. The controversial “lost” interview, described as a Simpson’s “hypothetical” account of the events of June 12, 1994, will air on Fox as a two-hour special titled, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, according to the Los Angeles Times. Soledad O’Brien will host the special, which is said to include “disturbing” details about the night Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were found murdered in the courtyard of her Brentwood, Calif. condominium.

In a chilling preview for The Lost Confession, which you can see below, O.J. Simpson looks directly at the camera and says, “I’m going to tell you a story you’ve never heard before. Forget everything you know about that night because I know the facts better than anyone. This is one story the whole world got wrong.”

An insider told the Times that O.J. Simpson is not profiting in any way from the previously unseen Fox special in which he hypothesizes about how he could have killed Brown Simpson and Goldman. And in a surprising twist, both the Brown and Goldman families are reportedly supportive of The Lost Confession project, which will also include public service announcements on domestic violence awareness.

According to TV Line, the O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession special features footage of Simpson’s shocking 2006 interview with HarperCollins publisher Judith Regan. The interview was originally done to promote the former NFL star’s controversial book If I Did It. At the time, two previous Fox TV specials surrounding the book’s release were canceled amid public outcry. Judith Regan was ultimately fired from HarperCollins after agreeing to publish Simpson’s hypothetical account of how he “could” have killed his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman.

In 1995, O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. But 13 years later, O.J. was convicted of multiple felony charges after a robbery and altercation in Las Vegas and he spent nine years in jail.

The Fox special is the latest throwback to the murder case that has made headlines for nearly 25 years. In 2016, FX aired The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The 10-part series recreated Simpson’s notorious murder trial. At the time, the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman expressed concerns about the portrayal of their loved ones in the series. Nicole’s sister Tanya Brown told People magazine that no one reached out to her family about the show. In addition, Ron’s father, Fred Goldman, was worried about the fact that a new generation would be introduced to the famous murder case through a TV series. Now, some will be introduced to it via Simpson’s confusing “If I Did It” account.

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession airs Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET. on Fox.