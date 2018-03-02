Kaia Gerber’s Legs In New Photo Spark Fierce Debate That She’s Too Thin

Cindy Crawford's teenage daughter look emaciated to some Instagram followers.

Kaia Gerber shared a photo of her modeling clothes for Saint Laurent earlier this week on the runway. The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford wore a black outfit that consisted of shorts displaying her endless legs. Her face was shielded by a large hat.

The image prominently featured her legs and it was enough to draw criticism over her physique.

The photo that Kaia posted to Instagram instantly sparked debate that she’s gotten too skinny. Many had strong opinions about Kaia Gerber looking rail-thin. They voiced that it’s unhealthy for her or any girl her age to be so gaunt. Moreover, they don’t think girls like that should be viewed as role models.

“She is emaciated. She should not be held up by the fashion industry as a beauty norm,” one wrote. “We need to push for change together and put women on the catwalk our daughters will not get ill trying to copy.”

“Wayyyy too thin. Need some shape in those legs. But with mama’s face, winnninnng,” someone added.

“Too skinny,” commented another.

“Omg u look sick,” a follower wrote.

“I think you need to eat more you look anorexic,” an observer suggested.

There was even some debate over Cindy Crawford’s part in how her daughter looks. More than a few commenters blamed the supermodel icon for allowing her daughter to get “scary skinny.” One person said Kaia should rely on her mother’s advice, but another pushed back that Cindy “obviously doesn’t care.” Someone else noted that Crawford never looked as skinny as her daughter does.

There were others who argued that Cindy makes sure her daughter eats healthy and takes care of herself.

Comments continued down the page that Gerber looks scary skinny in the photo. Many also defended Kaia’s legs and what it represented about her weight.

Those defending Kaia Gerber’s physique insist that her body type is genetic and that her age plays a role.

“Look at her old photos. She has ALWAYS been this petite,” one follower remarked.

“I was this skinny when i was 16? So many girls I went to school with were too… it’s pretty common,” a lady chimed in.

“I can’t believe some of the comments that I’m reading about her weight. Some people are naturally skinny. Geez people,” a supporter wrote.

The thought that Kaia Gerber is too thin isn’t anything new. Stylecaster picked up comments made on Kaia’s Instagram account after she posted a photo of her wearing a crop top and leopard print pants last September.

prep for fendi A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

The modeling industry has drawn scrutiny for rewarding the emaciated look in general. Kaia has long legs and arms, which has a way of making anyone look thinner. Camera angle could also be a reason this image of Kaia is attracting criticism. Not all images illustrate a “scary skinny” look.

Kaia Gerber is going far in the modeling world and is already a raging success representing major fashion brands. Most of the photos she posts typically bring in positive feedback from her followers. Working in a purely aesthetics industry, she’s aware that her looks and weight will always be talked about.