WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion Believed To Be Done As In-Ring Performer, According To ‘Wrestling News Source’

A champion and longtime wrestling star is believed to be done in the ring, 'Wrestling News Source' speculates.

The latest WWE rumors suggest that a former WWE champion is now officially done working matches with the company, per Wrestling News Source. That will bring a close to a wrestling career that has spanned from 1995 in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) to this past year in WWE. Unfortunately for fans, there was no “last match” for the superstar believed to be retired, but his career is certainly worthy of the WWE’s Hall of Fame. Here are the latest details on why it’s believed that The Big Show is officially done working in matches with WWE.

On Wednesday, the Wrestling News Source website reported that Big Show’s contract had expired at the end of February and that he is not expected to continue working as an in-ring performer. They mentioned that he will probably pursue other work related to the company going forward in a similar manner to Mark Henry, who has also been speculated as retired from the ring. That other work could be as a WWE brand ambassador, or as a backstage producer. In addition, it’s likely that Big Show would probably continue to mentor other superstars as they look to launch their careers on Raw, SmackDown Live, or in NXT.

WWE superstar Big Show is helped backstage by WWE officials after a match. WWE

Fans probably saw his last official match last year but at the time it wasn’t known. Big Show, real name Paul Wight, had previously stated in a Sports Illustrated interview,

“No last matches, no fanfare, just ride off into the sunset and disappear. That’s more my style. I’ll find something else to do that is inspiring—and let these new kids take the business and the reigns and let them build the future. I wish them all luck. Everything changes. We’ve got a great group of talent that deserves the spotlight.”

It was a pretty big final match this past September against his heir apparent, Braun Strowman, inside a steel cage on WWE’s Raw. Part of the match aftermath saw Strowman slam Show through the side of the steel cage wall to end the night. That ended up giving the WWE a storyline angle where it was reported that Big Show was hurt in the match and needed surgery. Outside of WWE, Show really needed hip surgery, and it was originally reported by Cageside Seats that it was delayed due to Hurricane Irma. He didn’t work in any other matches after that.

It had been speculated that Big Show might make a return at the Royal Rumble match for his final appearance, but the pay-per-view came and went without Show participating. However, he has quite the resume already even without that appearance. Show is a former WWE Champion, as well as an ECW, tag team, Hardcore, and International champion, among other achievements during his career. He is also the second superstar to have won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, claiming the win at WrestleMania 31.

It was mentioned by Wrestling News Source that both Big Show and Mark Henry could still show up at big events on television for WWE. Other stars have done so including “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Ric Flair. Of those superstars, Austin and Michaels have made recent appearances, and while they haven’t necessarily wrestled, they’ve had parts in the ring.

Austin was involved in the Raw 25 show where he delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince McMahon as well as son Shane McMahon, while Michaels refereed a NXT Championship match. It’s always possible Big Show or Mark Henry could get similar roles in the future. Either way, Big Show will certainly be missed in the ring but thankfully he’ll continue to be close by WWE in order to try to assist the product in being as good as it can be.