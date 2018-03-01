‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Dating 40-Year-Old Stuntman Aden Stay

Farrah Abraham is opening up about her brand new relationship.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham officially has a new boyfriend. The reality TV mom has confirmed that she’s dating 40-year-old stuntman Aden Stay and says she’s “very lucky” to have found such a great guy.

According to a March 1 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham is opening up about her new relationship with the stuntman. Farrah calls her new man “amazing” and says that she feels “blessed” to have met someone so wonderful. The Teen Mom OG star confirmed that the relationship was a new one, but things are going well for her and her new beau.

Farrah Abraham continued to gush over Aden Stay, saying that she loves the fact that he’s Hawaiian, that he is an “amazing father” and that he, like herself, is an entrepreneur.

“We have many similarities,” the Teen Mom OG star told the site, adding that she’s a “lucky woman” to be with such a guy.

Aden Stay is a 40-year-old stuntman who is currently working on huge projects such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Stay’s IMDb credits are reveal that he’s doing work on films such as The Gifted, The Boundaries, and Den of Thieves. His business ventures also include owning his own Mexican restaurant, named Lui Bueno’s in his home state of Hawaii, and a construction business.

Aden is the father of two girls and is no stranger to dating a woman in the public eye. Stay previously dated actress and comedian Rebel Wilson. Aden is the first serious boyfriend that Farrah Abraham has had since breaking up with Simon Saran last year. The Teen Mom OG star was often seen pushing Simon to commit to the relationship and even bought herself an engagement ring. However, Saran seemingly just couldn’t bring himself to propose to Abraham, and the two eventually called it quits. They have remained friends and have even been seen taking trips together and celebrating birthdays with one another.

Unfortunately for Farrah Abraham’s fans, they won’t get to see the reality star’s new relationship play out on television. Abraham has officially been fired from Teen Mom OG for her treatment of the cast and crew and her involvement in the adult entertainment industry.