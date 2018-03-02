Brad Pitt Stuns In Rare Pre-Oscars Bash Appearance Amid New Jennifer Aniston Reunion Rumors

Brad Pitt stepped out in his first public appearance since his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, announced her split from her second husband, Justin Theroux, sparking rumors of a Brad and Jen reunion.

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, rumors soared about how Brad’s first wife, Jennifer Aniston, was feeling. At the time, Aniston was supposedly happily married to her second husband, Justin Theroux, and some thought she was gloating because Jolie was the one who allegedly had broken up Jen’s and Brad’s marriage. Fast-forward to 2018, and now the rumors are swirling that in the wake of Aniston’s and Theroux’s separation revelation, Jennifer and Brad are secretly enjoying a romantic reunion.

But secret is the key word when it comes to those rumors, and with the paparazzi watching his every move, Brad hasn’t been seen in public much recently. But Brad Pitt just stunned onlookers by making a rare public appearance at a pre-Oscars celebration, reported the Daily Mail. Hollywood is known for its love of awards show, and Pitt’s decision to brave the spotlight for this event shows the significance of the Oscars.

“It was a surprise to see Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt make a low-key appearance at the Gersh pre-Oscars bash in L.A.’s Chateau Marmont Hotel.”

The 54-year-old father of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt mingled with other entertainment industry superstars. Brad was casually dressed in a coat and scarf. He was accompanied by his manager.

Pitt’s surprise appearance at the event prior to the Oscars occurred just hours after the announcement of his next movie role. Brad will be portraying stunt double Rick Booth in Quentin Taratino’s Charles Manson biopic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The film is scheduled for release in August 2019.

Brad Pitt reportedly is worried that the upcoming Oscars could be the scene of a showdown between his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, and second wife, Angelina Jolie. Amy Sancetta / AP Images

The Daily Mail pointed out that Pitt has faced an “overdrive” from the rumor mill after Jennifer’s and Justin’s shocking split announcement last month. The publication cited sources who revealed that Aniston and Pitt have reunited, and that Jennifer has turned to Brad in the wake of her marriage problems.

“Brad and Jennifer have remained in touch 13 years after their divorce… Jen and Brad have remained close since their 2005 split, but she has leaned on him more over the past 15 months.”

Pitt has refrained from offering any comment on the rumors that he and Aniston have been secretly meeting after their alleged reunion. However, the upcoming Oscars could turn into a showdown for Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, as the Inquisitr reported.

Brad reportedly is in a panic because it’s thought to be inevitable that Jennifer and Angelina will encounter each other at the Academy Awards. In addition, there is speculation about when and whether Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will take their rumored reunion public, with the Academy Awards at one point reported to be the place and time, as reported by the Inquisitr.