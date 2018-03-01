Kylie Jenner Shows Off Flat Stomach And Room Full Of Roses From Travis Scott One Month After Birth Of Stormi

Fans cannot get over how fit Kylie Jenner already looks.

It seems as though the old Kylie Jenner if officially back!

Since she gave birth to her first daughter, Stormi, the 20-year-old has broken her silence and re-emerged on all of her social media accounts. Not only that, but Jenner has reportedly been hitting the gym hard as of late. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Kylie Jenner has been “obsessed” with getting her pre-baby body back, and by the looks of her Snapchat account, all that hard work is paying off.

Earlier today, the lip-kit mogul wowed fans with two short Snapchats video of her post-baby body. TMZ shared the flat tummy photos and also believes that maybe Kylie posted the videos on her Snapchat rather than her Instagram to make up for her tweet that said she doesn’t really open her Snapchat anymore, causing them to reportedly lose billions.

In the video, Jenner is wearing a tight black top and a black thong. The side-profile view on the video shows Jenner’s flat stomach without any trace of a baby bump. Kylie also flashed a front view of her stomach and it already looks visibly toned. As fans know, Kylie just gave birth exactly one month ago today.

When people caught wind of the photo on Jenner’s latest Snapchat story, they immediately took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the business mogul’s toned body.

“Kylie Jenner looks better 1 month after giving birth than I ever will or ever have.”

“One month postpartum and Kylie Jenner already looks bomb,” another fan chimed in.

In addition to sharing photos of her flat tummy, Jenner also shared a Snap of a room full of roses that she said were from her “baby daddy” Travis Scott. The video shows dozens and dozens of bouquets of gorgeous roses in Jenner’s home.

But this wasn’t the first time that Scott showed Kylie the love with a beautiful display of flowers. According to US Magazine, Travis sent Kylie 443 white-stemmed roses to signify the time that their daughter Stormi was born on February 1.

Over the past few weeks, Jenner has stayed busy promoting her newest drop from her cosmetic line, titled “Eye of the Storm” after her daughter, Stormi. The new line has everything from eyeshadow to eyeliner to lip gloss. The collection just launched on her website yesterday and many items have already sold out, according to the website.

Whether she’s posting about makeup or about her daughter or body, one thing’s for sure — fans are on the edge of their seats to see what Jenner is going to post about next.