WWE News: The Real Reason WWE Is Concerned About Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns

It isn't just because of the Brock Lesnar no-show story from Monday Night Raw.

The WWE is heading into WrestleMania 34 with Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event. The build to this match started on the Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 33, where Paul Heyman said the match was the only one that made sense, as those were the only two men to beat Undertaker at a WrestleMania event. Reigns won the right at the Elimination Chamber and then came out the next night to deliver a shoot promo about Lesnar no-showing Raw that night. However, while many people believe that Lesnar’s no-show has the WWE concerned about WrestleMania 34, Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc) points out the bigger reason that the WWE is considering alternatives to the main event.

WWE Concerned About WrestleMania 34

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the WWE canceled the planned one-on-one match between Braun Strowman and The Miz for the Intercontinental title because they had concerns about the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns main event at WrestleMania 34. The idea was that Strowman was there to be a backup to the plans if they needed to make changes to the match.

At the time, the reasons seemed to be because of Brock Lesnar no-showing the Monday Night Raw episode the night following Elimination Chamber. However, as previously reported, the WWE made that call to help Roman Reigns get a positive fan reaction when he called out Lesnar for only showing up occasionally.

However, while Brock Lesnar has proven that he is more willing to work on a new contract than to help promote WrestleMania 34 as a team player, that is not why the WWE needs a backup plan for the upcoming Universal Championship match.

Roman Reigns Behind-The-Scenes Problems

The reason that Dave Meltzer points out that has the WWE worried is the steroid allegations that Roman Reigns faces. As reported earlier, documentarian Jon Bravo reportedly has evidence that he has built up through interviews with convicted steroid dealer Richard Rodriguez that implicates Roman Reigns and others of buying steroids from the man.

Roman Reigns has denied even knowing Rodriguez, but Bravo said that he has telephone records and more proving that Roman lied about knowing Rodriguez and was, in fact, a former customer. Other names include Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel, who also happened to show up on Smackdown Live to promote his new show on Tuesday night.

Sports Illustrated reports that the Intercontinental Championship match for WrestleMania 34 now includes five men, with The Miz defending against Elias Samson, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Fatal Five-Way. This could open up Braun to switch matches if needed in case something happens with Roman Reigns when Bravo releases the alleged evidence next week.