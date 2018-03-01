‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Show Casts Their New Kyle Abbott

The Young and the Restless has finally cast their new actor to play the role of Kyle Abbott. Michael Fairman Soaps shared the details about the fact that they have decided who will play the role. Michael Mealor will take over the role of Jack Abbott’s son by playing Kyle starting in late March.

This young actor will be known by some fans for other roles he has played in the past. He was on the shows Chasing Life and Supergirl on the CW. The role has changed actors often. Hartley Sawyer, Blake Hood, and Lachlan Buchanan were the last actors to play him. This will be Mealor’s first time on a soap opera, but he has done television and several indie movies in the past.

Michael Mealor will start playing the role during the week of March 26. This is the big 45th-anniversary week, and that is when Kyle Abbott will return to Genoa City. It should be an interesting twist to bring him back to the show. There is a lot of talk about other past characters coming back that week as well.

Michael has already changed his profile on Instagram to share that he is going to be playing the role, and fans are waiting to hear some details from him. He also went to his Twitter today about the big news. Michael Mealor shared that he has been keeping the secret about his new role, but it is finally out. The fans are replying and seem really happy about Kyle Abbott making a return to The Young and the Restless. Hopefully, he will work out in the role and be able to stick around.

The Young And The Restless News: Meet The New Kyle Abbott Recast, Michael Mealor Joins Y&R https://t.co/bc5WXNmNyk pic.twitter.com/R8dskJ8AlB — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) March 1, 2018

Fans are just going to have to wait and see if they like Michael Mealor in the role of Kyle Abbott. Fans are hoping that he will fit in the role well, but it sometimes takes a bit to embrace a new actor. Don’t miss new episodes of The Young and the Restless weekdays on CBS. It won’t be long before fans will get to see Michael Mealor and start deciding what they think of him in this role.