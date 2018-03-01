Derick Dillard Claims His Wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, Is Not Verified On Twitter Due To Anti-Gun Bias

The reality star has certainly expressed some controversial opinions as of late, and this may be the most talked about one yet.

Derick Dillard has been using his Twitter account to spread his views about everything from homosexuality to transgender people to gun laws in the United States. The former reality TV star was rumored to have been kicked off of his wife’s spin-off show, Counting On, due to the fact that he used his platform to say that he believes “transgender is a myth” and that the network should not air the TV series I Am Jazz. According to Derick, Jazz Jennings is being “used” by those around her for their own “liberal agenda,” while Derick continues to refer to her as a “him.”

Recently, Derick has been criticized for claiming that the media is “using” Parkland shooting survivors for its own liberal gain. While many found the comments insensitive, he didn’t apologize for them. Instead, he attempted to clarify them, which, for many, was not enough to discount his original words.

Derick then went on to Tweet a response to the Daily Wire, discussing the anti-gun bias in the media following the Parkland shooting.

Derick responded by saying, “True; I think it’s pretty obvious. My wife has over 200,000 followers and still hasn’t been verified.”

Although one doesn’t have to do with the other, fans didn’t question Derick’s connection between the two and instead accused him of being a bad Christian.

True; I think it’s pretty obvious. My wife has over 200,000 followers and still hasn’t been verified. https://t.co/hs0YmYdJ7z — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) March 1, 2018

Do you ever concern yourself with the number of people who turn AWAY from Christ because of the example YOU set for what it means to be Christian? Honestly, just curious. No judgement. — Kim Klober (@klober_kim) March 1, 2018

Derick then went on to say that he follows the life he thinks Jesus would like for him to live, which apparently excludes anti-gun media. He also stated that throughout history, people have been turned off by God and what is good, so he doesn’t see a reason to apologize.

There still hasn’t been any clarification on what he meant by Jill or most of his family members not being verified due to anti-gun media bias, but it can be assumed he means a bias against conservatives.

While Twitter users tried to challenge him to a debate, he declined to answer, instead deciding to defend his opinion with a cryptic tweet that stated, “Less hate and more love.”

His last tweet after discovering that the media had picked up some of his quotes was Proverbs 1:7, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge; fools despise wisdom and instruction.”

Derick also stated again to TLC that they should not be airing I Am Jazz because it is harmful to Jazz Jennings herself.

Jazz has not responded to Derick’s obsessive comments individually, only to say that she is used to bullying of all kind. Therefore, according to her, this kind of behavior isn’t particularly new to her, unfortunately.

Derick denies that he was kicked off of Counting On for his behavior and instead has stated that he and Jill decided to resign.