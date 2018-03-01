Tori Spelling Suffers Breakdown, Cops Called To Her Home, Reports ‘TMZ’

Tori Spelling's erratic behavior leads to 911 call and a police investigation.

Tori Spelling has reportedly suffered some sort of breakdown. Police were called to the former Beverly Hills 90210 star’s home this week after the caller contacted authorities and claimed that the actress was suffering from a breakdown.

According to a March 1 report by TMZ, police were called to Tori Spelling’s home when she began to exhibit erratic behavior. Police sources tell the site that they were called around 7 a.m. and were told that Spelling was behaving in a very aggressive manner. One insider even claimed that the behavior could be described as a “nervous breakdown.”

This marks the second time in two days that police have been called to Tori Spelling’s home. Tori called the cops herself on Wednesday night when she believed an intruder was trying to enter her home. However, the person entering her home ended up being her own husband, Dean McDermott. The audio dispatch call described the situation as a “female” with possible “mental illness.”

On Wednesday before the disturbance, Tori Spelling was seen hanging out with former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Corinne Olympios. Corinne posted a video to her social media page of herself and Tori together. Now, Olympios is claiming that Spelling’s mommy duties may be the cause of the episode.

Corinne Olympios told TMZ that when she spent time with Tori Spelling on Wednesday following a cooking segment with Erica Domesek, Tori was showing signs of being an overwhelmed mother. The former Bachelor star says Tori seemed upset about the fact that she had gotten pregnant so soon after giving birth to her fourth child last year. Spelling also reportedly cracked jokes about not wanting to go straight home from the appearance.

Tori Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, was seen talking with police outside of the couple’s home, and Hollywood Life sources reveal that Dean was very shaken up by the ordeal with his wife. An insider claims that McDermott was “forced to have a difficult conversation” with the authorities about why Tori was in such bad shape.

The story is currently still developing as police continue to investigate the incident. Neither Tori Spelling nor anyone in her family has made a statement at this time.