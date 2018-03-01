Farrah Abraham’s Mom Tells ‘In Touch’ What She Thinks About Mackenzie McKee Replacing Her On ‘Teen Mom OG’

She discusses the firing of her daughter from 'Teen Mom' and her opinions on her replacement.

Farrah Abraham was recently fired from Teen Mom OG for a slew of different reasons, including that she continued to make adult films after she said she was no longer interested in doing so. Additionally, Farrah’s attitude toward the producers and those who work with her on the MTV reality series has become so bad that the network has decided it is time to drop her. While Farrah is filing a wrongful termination lawsuit, Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom 3 has been signed on to replace Farrah, as long as the public likes her new special.

Debra Danielsen, Farrah’s long-suffering mother, told In Touch her views on her daughter’s firing and the casting of McKee in a recent interview. Debra stated that although she didn’t follow McKee’s storyline too much, she does know that her mother is suffering from stage 4 cancer and that the family will probably bring value to the show.

The Teen Mom OG grandma stated that she didn’t know if people could relate to McKee because she is, what Debra describes, a female bodybuilder. However, McKee is actually really just into fitness, so much so that she’s created a workout three-month program titled “Body By Mac,” which she’s been selling as a side hustle to MTV.

Debra Danielsen also stated that she thinks people will miss watching her granddaughter, Sophia, grow up. The 9-year-old has been in front of the camera literally since she was born, so fans might miss out on further milestones in the youngster’s life. Deb, who sees Sophia only when her mother, Farrah Abraham, is in agreement, may not even see her granddaughter all that often anyway. This means that Farrah being fired from the show might mean Deb will no longer be allowed to see more current scenes from her granddaughter’s life.

In some of the most recent episodes of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham spent time arguing with her mother over whether she and her daughter would attend her wedding. At first, both Farrah and her daughter were against the idea. However, the pair came around to it eventually, as they did attend.