Farrah Abraham’s Mom Tells ‘In Touch’ What She Thinks About Mackenzie McKee Replacing Her On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Farrah Abraham was recently fired from Teen Mom OG for a slew of different reasons, including that she continued to make adult films after she said she was no longer interested in doing so. Additionally, Farrah’s attitude toward the producers and those who work with her on the MTV reality series has become so bad that the network has decided it is time to drop her. While Farrah is filing a wrongful termination lawsuit, Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom 3 has been signed on to replace Farrah, as long as the public likes her new special.
Debra Danielsen, Farrah’s long-suffering mother, told In Touch her views on her daughter’s firing and the casting of McKee in a recent interview. Debra stated that although she didn’t follow McKee’s storyline too much, she does know that her mother is suffering from stage 4 cancer and that the family will probably bring value to the show.
The Teen Mom OG grandma stated that she didn’t know if people could relate to McKee because she is, what Debra describes, a female bodybuilder. However, McKee is actually really just into fitness, so much so that she’s created a workout three-month program titled “Body By Mac,” which she’s been selling as a side hustle to MTV.
I have officially launched my online version 3 month program. Me, some friends, my sister, and especially my mom have worked so hard on this and I am so thankful for them helping me make this happen. 5 months of non stop hard work in putting this all together. And a huge shoutout to the wonderful woman who is behind all this @fallonnoel -done right in your living room -affordable and effective -anyone can take on this challenge -burns massive amount of calories in less than 30 minutes a day. -shred and tone up the entire body -once you have it, you always have it. One time payment =a life time of great workouts/results -all you need is *9 inch diameter core ball * light weight dumbbells *speed jump rope *resistance band -look better and feel better Go to www.bodybymac.com and click online 3 month program… Also good news ???? SALE ALERT ???? First 200 people who use code first200 get $10 off ????. This will go fast
Debra Danielsen also stated that she thinks people will miss watching her granddaughter, Sophia, grow up. The 9-year-old has been in front of the camera literally since she was born, so fans might miss out on further milestones in the youngster’s life. Deb, who sees Sophia only when her mother, Farrah Abraham, is in agreement, may not even see her granddaughter all that often anyway. This means that Farrah being fired from the show might mean Deb will no longer be allowed to see more current scenes from her granddaughter’s life.
In some of the most recent episodes of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham spent time arguing with her mother over whether she and her daughter would attend her wedding. At first, both Farrah and her daughter were against the idea. However, the pair came around to it eventually, as they did attend.