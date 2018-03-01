Miley Cyrus Flashes Serious Leg In Display Of Flexibility While Posing For Series Of Flirty Photos

Miley Cyrus' dazzles in pink two-piece outfits with silk covers while doing a showgirl kick.

Miley Cyrus flashed some serious leg in a display of flexibility while posing for a series of flirty photos to be seen in Wonderland magazine. The “Wrecking Ball” singer will talk in-depth about a variety of subjects. Just Jared reports that Miley will also delve into that controversial performance she gave at the 2013 VMAs with Robin Thicke. She opens up about appearing on The Voice and her feelings about acting.

Cyrus has been posting a series of images from the Wonderland photo shoot in which she’s wearing a pink crop top and shorts with sequins and frills. She’s also donning silk and frilled coverups, such as the first image below in which she’s performing a showgirl kick. Her leg is on full display in the impressive move.

According to Wonderland, Miley Cyrus styled the outfits herself. She loves fashion and recently posted a number of photos from her Converse shoes campaign.

Miley’s Valentine’s Day photos had a similar theme as the Wonderland cover shoot. She wore silky two-piece outfits while throwing in a retro look. An old hairdryer and vacuum cleaner were prominently featured as her props in the images.

Check out some of Miley Cyrus’ flirty and sassy looks for the magazine at the bottom of the page here.

@wonderland X @ellenvonunwerth ❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 27, 2018 at 2:32pm PST

Miley Cyrus admits she learned a lot after that unforgettable VMAs performance with Robin Thicke. It was then when her “life and career changed forever.” If she was going to be such a force in pop culture, she wanted to have an impact in a meaningful way. The “Malibu” singer talks about the Happy Hippie Foundation she launched, which aims to fight injustice for “vulnerable populations.”

As a coach on the The Voice, Cyrus explained that the hard part was taking care of her artistry while directing 12 other aspiring artists. Both took an incredible amount of effort to balance.

It’s unknown what she’ll say about her engagement to actor Liam Hemsworth. The pair has kept the details of their romance under wraps, but the two have been photographed going out and vacationing since the beginning of the year. They were the source of wedding rumors after visiting Byron Bay, Australia, but they haven’t gotten married yet.

Miley Cyrus’s interview will be featured in Wonderland’s Spring 2018 Issue due out March 15.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 27, 2018 at 2:34pm PST