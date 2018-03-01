Watch 76ers Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Sixers’ Game Odds

Cleveland hosts Philadelphia as the first part of a nationally-televised NBA doubleheader.

On Thursday night, a doubleheader of basketball action arrives including the 76ers vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised matchup. Philadelphia will try to snap a two-game losing streak while Cleveland is going for their second-straight win. In addition, All-Stars LeBron James and Joel Embiid will be on display, which based on the latest NBA standings, could end up being a preview of a possible playoff match. Here are the latest details for tonight’s game including odds to win, points total, TV start time, channels, and how to watch the Sixers vs. Cavs live streaming online feeds.

The latest NBA standings via ESPN indicate that the Philadelphia 76ers (32-27) have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, despite losing two-straight. The team is sitting in the sixth place spot for the Eastern Conference thanks to their talented young stars including NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ben Simmons, and first-time All-Star Joel Embiid. The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-24) are a few spots ahead of them, currently holding onto third place. If the playoffs began today, that might mean these two squads would be locked up in a series. Cleveland has now gone 6-4 over their last 10 games including a recent hard-fought win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Coming to #CavsSixers tonight? Be sure to stop by section 128 to pick up this limited edition @KingJames @UpperDeckSports postcard!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/dBsMF7l6Sr — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 1, 2018

Since they’ll play at Quicken Loans Arena, the Cavaliers have the role of favorites tonight, but not by too much. The Odds Shark consensus is that Cleveland is favored by 3.5 points. For moneyline bettors, the Cavs are priced at -140 to -155, while the visiting Sixers are +120 to +127 underdogs. Tonight’s points could hit 223, which is the number over/under bettors will be contemplating. One trend for tonight’s game shows the Sixers with a 6-4 against the spread record in the two teams’ last 10 meetings. In addition, the total has gone “under” the number 14 times out of the past 19 that Philadelphia has played Cleveland on the road.

Tonight’s Philadelphia Sixers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start. Live television coverage will come exclusively through the TNT network. Cable and satellite subscribers who have TNT on their lineup can watch the matchup live streaming online through the TNTDrama website. There may also be a Sixers vs. Cavs live stream feed for free through TNT Overtime via NBA website.

For fans who don’t have cable or satellite television access, the best option could be signing up for a free trial of a TV channel streaming service. These include Sling TV which is currently available on a one-week free trial. There’s also PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV to consider. Viewers should check the respective website for each service to learn more about how to sign up in order to live stream tonight’s game.