‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of March 5: Jason Saves Franco From Earthquake, Carly Attacks Nelle

Next week on 'GH' many lives are at risk including Michael and Nelle's baby while Jason plays hero.

New General Hospital spoilers the week of Monday, March 5 through Friday, March 9 reveal that tragedy strikes and sets of intense action in Port Charles next week. An earthquake hits on this Friday’s cliffhanger episode and continues to shake things up next week on GH. It’s a life-changing experience for many as the walls come tumbling down and many lives are in danger for a shocking start to March drama.

GH Spoilers, Monday, March 5

As the week kicks off, the shockwaves still echo in Port Charles. Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) must deal with the state of emergency on top of the issue with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) who’s under the gun because Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) plans to punish him for stealing copies of his dirty plans for Charles Street. Jordan reminds Curtis things are not good.

The kids’ dance is at The Floating Rib and Drew Cain (Billy Miller) notices his son Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt) and GF Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) are missing. Drew taps his Navy SEAL skills, even though he has no memories of them, to save his son and Carly’s daughter. Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) helps Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) as he offers medical attention to those injured.

On the other hand, Franco is letting his fragmented memories get the better of him. Tune into a dramatic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/UCcnLwZott — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 1, 2018

Jim leaves Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) injured and trapped and walks away. Meanwhile, Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) are at the Q mansion when the quake strikes and she begs him to help her get across town to make sure Drew is okay, according to General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps.

GH Spoilers, Tuesday, March 6

Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) is at work when the quake hits and the gallery is right in the danger zone. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is there too and is irritated with Nelle’s antics. However, Carly’s tune changes when she realizes that the crisis has put Nelle and Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) baby at risk. No matter what, Carly can’t let Michael lose his child.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central promise that Avery is safe with her mom Ava Jerome (Maura West) at her place when things go bad. But Ava’s joy is soon tainted by worry that Kiki might be hurt. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) steps up and takes charge of triaging victims and saving lives.

Now that Curtis has his hands on Harvey's plans for Charles Street, what will he uncover? Tune into a brand-new #GH – RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/foCp1Vwj5w — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 28, 2018

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) worries because he can’t get in touch with Carly and he loses track of his dad Mike Corbin (Max Gail) and there’s no telling where he wandered off to given his Alzheimers. Michael is injured in the quake but his father is with him and neither knows if Nelle, Carly, or Michael’s unborn child are safe.

GH Spoilers, Wednesday, March 7

As mid-week arrives in Port Charles, Franco and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) find themselves as unlikely allies. Perhaps they’re trapped in the wreckage together. Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) wants what is best for Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos). Meanwhile, new mayor Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) is overwhelmed by the crisis in his city.

Ned takes himself seriously though and tries to do the best job that he can. Sam’s need to get to Drew means Jason must put himself at risk to grant her request. But on his way to find Drew, Jason finds someone he doesn’t like in crisis — Franco. Jason gets the opportunity to play hero several times this week and reminds locals why they love him so much.

#GH recap: Jim Harvey makes trouble for Alexis, as Peter tries to be there for Maxie. https://t.co/wj7do5DNhO pic.twitter.com/N5cnpQa0AO — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) February 19, 2018

General Hospital spoilers say that Jason’s goodwill could cost him. While with Jason, Sam comes to a stunning revelation. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is safely out of town with Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) looking for her child and finds a clue that puzzles her. Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) crosses swords with Peter August (Wes Ramsey) this week.

GH Spoilers, Thursday, March 8

As the week winds down, Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) checks in with Nelle because she’s worried about her great-grandchild. Monica’s foundation is rocked by what she discovers. Carly decides it’s time for a heart-to-heart and it might be Nelle to whom she’s writing a reality check. Nelle’s scam isn’t going quite the way she wants.

Sonny makes a bold move but is this to do with Ava and their ongoing tension over their daughter? Or is Sonny struggling as he watches Mike’s health spiral out of control? The natural disaster that hit Port Charles didn’t help his dad, that’s for certain. Peter steps up to support Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) as she wonders whether her child carries Faison’s bad genes.

In Port Charles, disaster comes in many forms. #GH pic.twitter.com/2R8TGSmElD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 27, 2018

GH Spoilers, Friday, March 9

As Friday rolls around, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie is finally ready to learn the truth about whether her growing baby carries the Huntington’s gene. Jason saved Franco, despite his hatred for the guy, and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) tells him how grateful she is to him for stepping up despite his reservations.

Sonny and Carly must make a decision that will affect the entire family. With Michael injured and Mike’s brain fading fast, it’s a challenging time for the Corinthos clan. While Sam and Jason spent time together making their way across wrecked Port Charles, she had time to think about her life choices. Sam is ready to take the next step by the end of the week.

See why Kelly Monaco clapped back at soap fans on Twitter, and check out GH scoop on Julian and Kim's hot night together, plus find out when Robert Scorpio is back to Port Charles, and why Peter can't stay away from Maxie.