Tesla Model 3 Does A 1/4-Mile Drag Races The McLaren 720S, The Model S P100D Killer

Tesla's little EV that could tries hard against the British monster.

A long-range RWD Tesla Model 3 recently battled the McLaren 720S — a car that dominated the Tesla Model S P100D — in a classic 1/4-mile drag race. While the McLaren took the win from the compact electric car, the Model 3’s actual quarter-mile results, from its 0-60 mph performance and its instant torque, were still quite impressive.

The Model 3 vs. McLaren 720S drag race video was uploaded by YouTube’s resident drag race enthusiast DragTimes. In the video’s description, Brooks, the owner of the channel, admitted that the two cars are not really evenly matched. Brooks, however, noted that the battle between the ICE and electric car provided what could very well be the Model 3’s first official results on the quarter-mile.

On paper, the two cars could not be any different. The Model 3 is equipped with a single electric motor that produces 280 hp to its rear wheels, which gives the mass market compact electric sedan 552 lb-ft of instant torque off the line. Weighing 3,500 pounds, the Model 3 is Tesla’s smallest and most conservative vehicle to date, being lighter and less powerful than its larger and more premium siblings, the Model S and X.

The McLaren 720S, on the other hand, is the very definition of a current-generation ICE supercar. The British-made monster is equipped with a 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V8 that produces 710 hp to its wheels. Equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch system, the RWD, 3,190-lb supercar has claimed many victims in the past, including the most formidable of Tesla’s offerings in the market today — the Tesla Model S P100D.

While the race went as expected, the Model 3 actually launched very well from a standstill, even getting a jump on the McLaren 720S off the line. As noted by DragTimes, the Model 3’s 0-60 performance was an impressive 4.6 seconds, though its 0-100 mph time was an adequate 12.3 seconds.

Overall, the long-range RWD Model 3 finished the quarter-mile in 13.58 seconds at 102.04 mph, which is well within muscle car territory. In comparison, a 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium is listed with a quarter-mile time of 13.9 seconds, while a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT is listed with a 14.0-second quarter-mile time.

Tesla appears to be underselling the actual capabilities of the Model 3. In the Elon Musk-led firm’s official listings, the long-range Model 3 is quoted to have a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds. As proven by a road test, however, the compact electric sedan is actually a lot faster, hitting 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds. Considering that the only available Model 3 in the market right now is the sedan’s long-range, rear-wheel-drive configuration, it is quite exciting to speculate how fast the dual-motor Performance version of the Tesla Model 3 would be.

Watch the Model 3 battle the McLaren 720S below.

Here’s the 720S taking on the Tesla Model S P100D.